WM Phoenix Open Reaches Capacity As Fans Are Turned Away And Sale Of Alcohol Gets Suspended

Fans were sent back and alcohol sales were halted at the WM Phoenix Open after the tournament reached its capacity. Before the completion of the second round at 2 p.m. on Saturday, the organizers of the event shut the doors at the TPC Scottsdale, allowing no more spectators.

This has happened for the first time and only if existing fans at the venue leave can outside fans with tickets come in. Let’s take a look at the situation inside the stadium and see what exactly happened there!

Why TPC Scottsdale Turned Back Fans From The Phoenix Open

The grassy hillsides can accommodate a range of fans but due to the weather conditions, the slopes became muddy and the fans were transferred to the walkways, creating a stampede for the fans who were having trouble moving.

This congestion on the course resulted in parking the golf carts. Generally, the TV people with big cameras and PGA Tour officials move around through carts but with so much crowd, the carts had to rest.

Also, the alcohol sales were halted. The audience lined up in front of the bar but the bars didn’t open and nobody was supplied with alcohol. The gates were temporarily closed on Saturday, and shuttle services were not allowed.

In 2019, the organizers of the event stopped declaring the daily fan count. In 2018, the crowd recorded 216,818 for a Saturday weekend round and the attendance for the week was 719,179. Probably, with the growing crowd at the TPC Scottsdale, the organizers will have to limit the crowd starting next year.

As of now, Nick Taylor is leading the event with 13 under 130. He played two rounds of 60 and 70. Closely following him is Sahith Theegala, who is one stroke behind Taylor. He played two rounds of 65 and 64. As the game goes head-to-head, it is to see which golfer takes home the PGA Tour title, and after the conclusion of this tournament, the final list of the Genesis Invitational will be released.