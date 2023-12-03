‘I Still Have Game’: Tiger Woods Gains Confidence as Scottie Scheffler Leads the Hero World Challenge in Stellar Gameplay

Tiger Woods admits that his body surprisingly held up this week amid the tiresome game. He also added, “I still have game. It’s whether or not the body can do it”, coveying his zealous attitude towards golf, while Scottie Scheffler tops the leaderboard at the Hero World Challenge. Woods made a comeback to the greens after April when he had to withdraw from the Masters due to a worsened leg situation.

But now he’s finally doing better. He had a disappointing start with a 3-over 75 in the opening round. Followed by 70 on the second day and 71 on Saturday at the Hero World Challenge. The golf god made plenty of calculation mistakes in the first two rounds, which resulted in him being dissatisfied with his performance. The 15-time major winner also said in an interview that his rusty mental condition and lack of commitment didn’t allow him to play well in round one.

Then in round two, although these concerns subsided, the game was subpar until round three, where he opened with back-to-back bogeys but finished with five birdies. Thus, after the game, he seemed more active than ever before. But with Scheffler leading the game, let’s take a look at his performance until now.

Scottie Scheffler Displays Stellar Gameplay at the Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler started his day with an eagle on par-5, hole 3. That was followed by a few more birdie putts on holes 6, 7, and 9. Scheffler’s expertise with long games has helped him overcome par-5s, and his coach, Phil Kenyon, did an excellent job there.

Scheffler, who cried after his game at the Ryder Cup, took up the event in the Bahamas on his next venture. He wasn’t just stellar with his performance in the first half of the game, but made a birdie on the 12th hole in the second round, followed by an eagle on hole fifteen. He rounded off the entire round with two eagles and four birdies.

Even on the 16th hole, while he was about to drop a shot, he tackled it correctly with an even par. He finished in second place for the last two years but this year could be his chance to finally secure a victory. World No. 1 stands three strokes ahead of English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick.

With the tension rising in the game, Sunday’s final result will give closure to whoever lifts the trophy this year.