Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Leaves Behind Rory McIlroy In Terms Of PGA Tour Earnings This Season In Just 2 Weeks

Scottie Scheffler‘s caddie has surpassed Rory McIlroy in terms of PGA Tour earnings in just a matter of two weeks! Scheffler’s back-to-back triumphs at the big money events helped Ted Scott in boosting his bank balance. Scheffler earned $4 million from the Arnold Palmer Invitational and this weekend’s triumph at the Players handed him a whopping $4.5 million.

Now, it’s not just the golfer who benefits after winning an event, his buddy on-course earns a hefty paycheck as well. Scott earned 10% of the golfer’s earnings, which swelled his bank balance by $850,000 after the last wins. Astonishingly, this figure is greater than Rory McIlroy’s 2024 PGA Tour earnings. Now, let’s take a look at the comparison between the world No. 2’s salary and Scott’s earnings!

Rory McIlroy’s PGA Tour Earnings Fall Short Of Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie

Rory McIlroy, who is currently ranked second in the world, bagged $798205 from his PGA Tour appearances. Also, this figure is $50,000 less than Scott’s earnings until March. The caddie’s earnings over the last few events were more than the circuit’s average of $773049. Apart from this, Ted also took home good money from Scheffler’s other PGA Tour appearances this year where the golfer had top-five finishes in four of the five starts

In those events, the bagman would have earned 5-7% of the world no. 1’s earnings, which pushed his overall earnings to $1 million. Before his triumph at the Bay Hill event, Scheffler’s earnings amounted to $2,439,500. If Ted receives a 5% cut off those events, his total earnings before Scottie’s wins stood at $971,975. While, if he received 7% then the number would have been $1,020,765.

Now, as far as McIlroy’s seasonal earnings are concerned, he earned $215,000 for runner-up place at the Dubai Invitational and $1,530,000 for his triumph at the Dubai Desert Classic. The Irishman also claimed a $200,000 bonus for sitting atop the International swing section. Thus, although McIlroy lags behind Scott on the PGA Tour money-wise his bank balance received money from other wins.

Other than Scott, other caddies are earning big money on LIV Golf. For example, Joaquin Niemann‘s caddie Gary Matthews enjoyed a share of Niemann’s triumphs in Mayakoba and Jeddah. Thus, Matthews’ total earnings from the matches are estimated to be about $800,000. LIV league’s next event takes place in Miami, and it is to see how golfers perform in the tournament.