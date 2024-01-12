‘The LIV Thing Has Been a Powerful Addition To the Game’: Jack Nicklaus Lauds LIV Golf For Its Influence On the Sport

The one person with wisdom in the golf world is Jack Nicklaus. Recently, Nicklaus put LIV Golf on a pedestal with his comment. The golf veteran recently joined Rich Lerner for a 15-minute interactive session to share his experiences from his career and also give his thoughts on the recent scenario of the game.

As the PGAT-LIV negotiations are delayed and there’s uncertainty looming about the unified entity, Nicklaus had a lot to share from his understanding of the sport. Let’s see what the former professional golfer had to say about the Saudi-backed league!

Jack Nicklaus Applauds LIV Golf For Being Influential For Golf

LIV Golf had an experimental format of 54 holes with no cuts. The PGA Tour ended up incorporating the no-cut format into its signature events following the competition with the Saudi-funded league. But, keeping that aside, Nicklaus isn’t content with where professional golf is headed.

“Well, all sports are going in that direction. I’m not sure that I like it … where does it stop? The sponsors can only put up so much money, the towns can only support so much.”

Then he addressed the framework agreement and how he asked Monahan not to detail the specifics.

“I talked to Jay [Monahan] about three weeks ago. We were talking, and I said, ‘Jay, don’t tell me what you’re doing. I don’t want to know because Rich Lerner is going to ask me a question about it…don’t have to answer the question.” He wanted to be on the safer side.

Nicklaus avoided commenting on the agreement, but he did have a say about LIV’s inception in the golf world. He sees LIV Golf as a powerful installment. Although the golfer denied the $100 million offer, he was high on praise for the circuit.

“The LIV thing has been a powerful addition to the game, probably impacted a lot more than we thought it was going to…probably will continue to do so.”

Nicklaus thinks that LIV has brought a lot of change to golf and its inclusion has been revolutionary. The 18-time major winner thinks the LIV product is yet to bring many more alterations in golf. Apart from this, Nicklaus expressed his support for the PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan. As golf’s future is uncertain, the golf legend’s comforting words are a silver lining for LIV’s survival.