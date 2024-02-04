Joaquin Niemann Gets Struck With A Two-Shot Penalty At LIV Golf’s Season Opening Tournament

Sep 22, 2023; Sugar Grove, Illinois, USA; Joaquin Niemann lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago golf tournament at Rich Harvest Farms. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Joaquin Niemann is heading into the final round of the LIV Golf’s season-opening tournament at El Chameleon Golf Course in Mayakoba. He had been phenomenal in his first two rounds, especially, the first round. He started on Friday shooting a sensational round of 12 under 59. The Torque GC captain was flying high with a massive lead entering the final round on Sunday. However, he got involved in an unfortunate mistake that got him a two-stroke penalty.

After the second round on Saturday, the league released a statement informing that Niemann had been handed a two-stroke penalty. He was found taking an incorrect relief at the wrong place. The statement read,

“Saturday evening, following the play of round two, the rules committee became aware of a potential rules violation pertaining to Joaquin Niemann and his drop from the cart path on the par-5 13th hole. After reviewing the drop with Joaquin on Sunday morning prior to the final round, it was determined that he had played from a wrong place at the taking relief incorrectly.”

Joaquin Niemann had a four-stroke lead entering the final round of LIV Golf’s opening tournament at El Chameleon Course at Mayakoba. However, after he was handed a two-stroke penalty, his lead was reduced to two strokes.

Can Joaquin Niemann Record His First LIV Golf Victory At Mayakoba?

The 25-year-old Chilean has been phenomenal in the opening round of the Mayakoba event. He shot a historic 12 under 59 at El Chameleon Golf Course. His scorecard had nine birdies, out of which, four came consecutively between third and seventh holes. Niemann also carded an eagle on the 11th hole.

Niemann had an unforgettable round on Saturday. He shot an underwhelming round of 1 over 72 and his scorecard had four birdies, three bogeys, and a double bogey. On top of it, he received a two-stroke penalty before Sunday’s final round of LIV Golf’s opening tournament.

To win the Mayakoba event, Joaquin Niemann has to control his emotions and play sensibly. Since he does not have enough lead left to win comfortably, he will have to play safer and grow his lead. If he manages to do so, the Chilean golfer can surely secure his first LIV Golf title.