Jon Rahm’s Wife Expecting Third Baby, Golfer Makes Pregnancy Announcement

Jon Rahm has been missing PGA Tour events and couldn’t defend his title in any of these matches as the player was suspended from the PGA Tour following his defection to LIV Golf. But finally, the golfer will be at Augusta National to to defend his title. And, amid the pressure to prove himself at Athe year’s biggest major, good news arrived at the Spaniard’s door.

Rahm’s wife Kelley is pregnant with their third child and the news was announced on social media by the golfer himself. The soon-to-be father wrote,

“Officially moving to zone defense, baby Rahm #3 coming soon.”

In the write-up, he posted a picture of his family, gleeful as ever.

In the picture, we can see Rahm holding his child, Kepa, carefully holding his mommy’s ultrasound. Amd Kelley can be seen holding Eneko just to the left. Apart from these, no other details relating to the gender of the baby or when it was due were disclosed. Rahm is definitely a family man through and through. His decision of moving to LIV Golf was largely influenced with his family in mind, and with another child coming in, he might’ve made the right choice.

Who Are Jon Rahm’s Family And Children?

Jon Rahm married his ASU lovebird, Kelley, in December 2020. A year before their wedding, he proposed to Cahill, who herself is an athlete. Following that, she was spotted at Rahm’s golf events, like the 2023 Masters, where she appeared along with her children to cheer for Rahm.

The duo welcomed their elder son, Kepa, in 2021. During that time, Rahm wrote on Instagram, “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” But Kepa didn’t have to wait too long for company. Before his second summer, he was joined by a baby brother to play with.

Rahm wrote shared the joy of becoming a father again on his Instagram,

“Eneko Cahill Rahm born on August 5th, feeling grateful for another healthy boy! Kelley, Eneko and big brother Kepa are all doing great.”

Now, the pair is ready to add a fifth member to the family, and the joy couldn’t have come at a better time.