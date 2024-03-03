How Did Anthony Kim’s Wife Play A Key Role In His Return To The Game? LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Explains

Greg Norman revealed how Anthony Kim‘s wife played a vital role in bringing him back to professional golf and signing with LIV Golf. The Saudi-backed league’s CEO revealed that he tried to bring Kim into his league for the last two years and finally, the golfer’s wife helped Norman with his efforts. The golfer last played twelve years ago and has returned to the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah.

Advertisement

Norman finally opened up in a press conference about how the former Ryder Cup star was brought back and reflected on the part that his wife, Emily, played a huge role in this regard. So, What did Norman say?

Greg Norman opens up about Anthony Kim’s return to golf

LIV Golf CEO started the story with his attempts to bring Anthony Kim back to golf for the last two years. He then explained that the journey was emotional for him because the golfer ended his career at his peak form and it was a lot to pull him back to golf. He also explained how the 38-year-old had ups and downs due to his injuries and seeing him walk on the greens is a heart-touching sight.

Advertisement

Then Greg Norman explained how Anthony Kim’s wife, Emily, played a role in this change,

“He just wanted to deal with this thing because he has been reinvigorated in life through his wife Emily, through his daughter Bella, and it’s brought something back to him and I was walking with Emily down the 1st hole and I said ‘What was it that really got him back?’ And she said it’s the game of golf.”

Added to that, Norman continued,

“I said the game of golf is one thing, hitting the ball right, but it’s the emotional that allows him to go ‘Ooh I’m good at this, golf is a safe haven, oh god golf is going to give me something else’. What that is the happiness that he hasn’t been in for the last 12 years until he met Emily.”

Advertisement

Moreover, the LIV Golf CEO isn’t expecting Anthony Kim to do exceptionally well in Jeddah but he wants to start this jaunt with the first swing of Kim. Moreover, Norman sternly believes that Kim will come back to his previous form.

Norman stated how the ticket sales increased due to Anthony joining them.

“Well our ticket sales in Hong Kong next week have started to sky rocket…The interest out of Korea, we have some people coming down from Korea next week.”

Thus, it is to see whether a greater number of people come to Jeddah to watch Anthony Kim playing. This might be a good chance for both Kim and LIV to work on their status.