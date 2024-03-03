mobile app bar

“Karma For Playing Here” – Fans Takes Sly Dig At Rory McIlroy Failing To Escape Pond At 2024 Cognizant Classic

Suchita Chakraborty
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Rory McIlroy

February 3, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Rory McIlroy acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the second hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy was having a tough time at the 2024 Cognizant Classic. He was struggling to lift his ball from the pond in the third round on Saturday. The golfer saw a bogey on the first set of holes and in the last nine, he carded four birdies but also had a single bogey on hole 15 and a double bogey on hole 16. 

 

The Northern Irishman was utmost hackled in hole 16 when he could not lift his ball from the pond and exerted ditch efforts in the attempt. The round ended with an over-par score and a video of the same went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, Rory McIlroy could be seen with his half-dipped legs in the pond water, trying his best to rescue the ball with his golf club. Let’s see what are the reactions of the golf community!

Fans take a jab at Rory McIlroy after round three of Cognizant Classic left him hackled 

Fans criticize Rory McIlroy after watching him not be able to loft his golf ball from the pond. A fan thinks that the Northern Irishman is facing this fate for skipping the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

A cybercitizen feels this will teach Rory a lesson and humble his ego.

Again, a follower thinks that this is a good lesson for Rory.

A golf fan thinks Rory has faced his fate and this was the perfect thing for a narcissist like him.

Other fans made similar sorts of comments.

Thus, it is to see who wins the PGA event and if Rory McIlroy can at least take himself for the top 20.

Post Edited By:Kunal Singh

About the author

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at The SportsRush. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Read more from Suchita Chakraborty

Share this article

Don’t miss these