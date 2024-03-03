“Karma For Playing Here” – Fans Takes Sly Dig At Rory McIlroy Failing To Escape Pond At 2024 Cognizant Classic

February 3, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Rory McIlroy acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the second hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy was having a tough time at the 2024 Cognizant Classic. He was struggling to lift his ball from the pond in the third round on Saturday. The golfer saw a bogey on the first set of holes and in the last nine, he carded four birdies but also had a single bogey on hole 15 and a double bogey on hole 16.

The Northern Irishman was utmost hackled in hole 16 when he could not lift his ball from the pond and exerted ditch efforts in the attempt. The round ended with an over-par score and a video of the same went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, Rory McIlroy could be seen with his half-dipped legs in the pond water, trying his best to rescue the ball with his golf club. Let’s see what are the reactions of the golf community!

Fans take a jab at Rory McIlroy after round three of Cognizant Classic left him hackled

Fans criticize Rory McIlroy after watching him not be able to loft his golf ball from the pond. A fan thinks that the Northern Irishman is facing this fate for skipping the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Thus, it is to see who wins the PGA event and if Rory McIlroy can at least take himself for the top 20.