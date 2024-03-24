PGA Tour Faces The Hardest Decision Surrounding LIV Golf

If the deal between the PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF reaches a satisfactory conclusion, it might answer a lot of unanswered questions in the golfing community. However, the biggest question for the PGA Tour is yet the same, will it allow the LIV Golfers to return? Recently, the Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan, and the Policy Board Player Directors met with PIF Head Yasir Al-Rumayyan in a secret meeting.

Monahan sent a memo to the Tour’s membership stating that the meeting was “constructive” and was important for the prospects regarding potential investor selection. But the Tour’s hardest decision is still involving the future participation of the players who defected to the Saudi-backed league. While Rory McIlroy suggested that the defectors must be allowed back without any punishment, several Tour players had contrasting opinions on the same.

The leader of the Strategic Sports Group, John Henry, had an animated response regarding the biggest and hardest decision for the PGA Tour. He feels that if the LIV Golf players are somehow allowed back to play, it will certainly benefit their product. The Tour is certainly said to be “members-led,” but active players involved in decision-making may not have the best opinion for a profitable product.

LIV Golf’s Most Expensive Signing, Jon Rahm, Wants To Play On The PGA Tour Again

Back in December 2023, the reigning Masters champion took a decision that restricted him from defending all his titles on the PGA Tour in 2024 and any further season. Recently, the Spaniard said that he watched the 2024 Players Championship and found it quite exciting. As quoted by Golfweek, Jon Rahm said,

“It was fun to watch, and what a finish. Jesus Christ, that was one that was fun to watch. It’s gut-wrenching to watch, but it made for great TV, and it was really fun.”

Jon Rahm further said that he does not regret joining the LIV Golf, however, he would still want to play on the PGA Tour again.

“It’s done. It’s past. It’s a decision I made, and I’m comfortable with it. But I’m hoping I can come back,” Rahm said.

The rift between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can come to an end if the deal with PIF turns out to be successful. The recent meeting between the representatives of the two sides does suggest that it can eventually put a halt to the ongoing golf civil war. Now, it remains to be seen if Jon Rahm along with other LIV golfers ever returns to the PGA tour or not.