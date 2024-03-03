Who Is Anthony Kim Married To? Everything To Know About Returning Golf Star’s Family

Anthony Kim with his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Kim recently became popular as he returned to the sport after twelve years of no tournament phase. He last played in the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship and since then, the golfer has been on hiatus due to leg surgery.

He joined the LIV league in his return to professional golf. The former Ryder Cup star is playing at the star-studded field of LIV Golf Jeddah as he got the chance as a wild card entry. But after being away from golf for so long, why is he coming back suddenly? The reason behind it is his wife and let’s learn more about this wonderful woman.

Anthony Kim’s love life and family explored

Greg Norman recently revealed the reason behind Kim’s return to golf is his wife, Emily, who convinced him and encouraged him about the sport. Even she enjoys playing golf herself and has a key role in influencing her husband back on the greens.

The couple also has a lovely daughter called Bella, who is two years old. People also call Anthony Kim a ‘girl dad’ because of the affection he shares with his daughter. Although they have a happy family, they strictly prefer to keep everything private, and there are barely any pictures of his family on social media.

This year, the golfer is playing at LIV Golf Jeddah and he has received enormous support from Korea. Even, Greg Norman stated that ticket sales spiked because of him. Moreover, the golfer was thrilled to play competitively again and play in front of his family.

“I’m excited to be out here with my daughter and my family and just enjoy the experience that LIV is providing.”

Going back in time, when Anthony Kim bid goodbye to golf, he was dating Lisa Pruett and the couple started going out in 2005. A heart-touching sight of the couple was noticed when Pruett got hurt during the 2008 Masters and the then-PGA golfer turned on his loving self to her. But as the golfer quit playing, he also ended the relationship.

Moreover, Sarah Thompson was also rumored to be seeing him but the athlete’s appearance with his wife and family turned down the speculation.