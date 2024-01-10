HomeSearch

3 Times Pat Perez’s Soon To Be Ex-Wife Took Jibes at Golfers Like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy And Others

Suchita Chakraborty
|Published January 10, 2024

Pat Perez and Wife and Tiger Woods

(L) Pat Perez and Wife (R) Tiger Woods. Credits: @PGATUOR Twitter (X) and USA TODAY Sports

Pat Perez and his wife, Ashley, have deleted their social media pictures after nine years of marriage. As the sight came to the notice of BroBible, it was discovered that the couple filed for divorce in 2023 at the Maricopa County Superior Court.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NUCLRGOLF/status/1744785855238062488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In the past, Ashley became famous for taking jabs at Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, and others. As Perez and Ashley’s bond comes to an end, let’s take a look at the instances when she ridiculed other golfers.

Pat Perez’s Wife Mocked Other Professional Golfers 

Perez’s wife is known to put forward her opinion on controversial matters. Like last year, she did so when Rory McIlroy was entangled in the Ryder Cup fiasco. As we know, McIlroy’s on-course fight with Joe LaCava became a peak moment, and in that very instance, she made a provocative comment about the golfer disrespecting him.

“I can’t possibly be the only one that would absolutely love to watch Rory get punched in the face.” 

This is not the only time she displayed outrageous behavior toward a golfer. In 2015, Perez and Ashley were invited to a dinner party by Phil Mickelson, as the Barclays Tournament was underway. During that meeting, Ashley claimed that Mickelson showed her a picture which she found offensive while Perez was in the restroom. This later created bitterness between Mickelson and Perez. 

She didn’t even leave Tiger Woods from the claws of her rage. After Woods sustained injuries after his 2021 car accident, she made insolent comments, saying that he was intoxicated and driving. Her later comment was even harsher. She passed a remark that followed:

“Literally, driving under the influence is illegal. I don’t feel bad for him. Thank God he didn’t kill anyone. See ya.” 

The woman’s comment stung the fans and caused a massive outrage. But given that Perez has filed for divorce, her involvement in golf will probably reduce henceforth.

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at The SportsRush.

