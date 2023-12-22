Tiger Woods’ ‘Big Dog’ Meme Goes Insanely Viral

Dec 17, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods smiles before he plays his shot from the first tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

A few weeks ago, Tiger Woods made a comeback to the greens of the Hero World Challenge and that became the breaking news. Then, he played at the PNC Championship last week and secured fifth place with his son, Charlie. After being all over the golf scene for the last few weeks, the golf legend has again gone viral on social media. Or, to be specific, a meme of him has gone viral.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NoLayingUp/status/1736756205727453282?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Tiger is well versed with online fandom and yet again, a ‘big dog’ meme by No Laying Up has acquired the attention of the golf community. The tweet is a screenshot from Ritz Carlton, where the ‘Big Cat’ or rather ‘Big Dog’ here, can be seen wearing a pink t-shirt. It also carries a sarcastic caption: “Running into someone whose name I should definitely remember but I don’t”. This meme was viewed by over 7 million fans and they’ve shared their views on it.

Fans Go Gaga Over Tiger Woods’ Latest Meme

This post was reshared by several non-golfers. A few of them even tried to put a pun-intended remark along with the post.

The antagonist of the film, Happy Gilmore, reshared the post, and Christopher McDonald wrote a sarcastic remark:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShooterMcGavin_/status/1737831120249438471?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BartLongwood/status/1737511967810560259?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/blakeferguson44/status/1737659667013083608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/willbardwell/status/1737846072507257091?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Now, apart from reposting this, some have left their remarks beneath the original post.

A fan took a hilarious jibe at the meme and inquisitively asks an intriguing question:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JaxTheo1016/status/1736764300306337960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AlMil182/status/1736768346748600552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/carey_lp/status/1736766764594200938?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PincheAnthony/status/1737114754060345461?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

That’s just a fraction of the reactions with thousands of more to follow. Apart from this, Woods’ Santa TaylorMade video had also gone widely viral on social media a few days back where Woods was seen supervising over his star-studded army of elves! Tiger Woods’ name is in itself a sensation, and anything that is remotely related to him catches fire quickly. Here’s hoping we get to see the same fire in his upcoming performances.