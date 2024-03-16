From Rory McIlroy’s Drop Controversy To Secret Meeting With The PIF, Here’s All You Need To Know About Jordan Spieth’s Press Conference

Jordan Spieth’s campaign at The Players Championship came to an abrupt end after he missed the cut on Friday. But his press conference was something that garnered enough attention. He spoke about multiple things including the infamous Rory McIlroy drop controversy that happened on Thursday, and gave some info regarding a secret meeting with the Saudi PIF.

The 30-year-old American has got himself in a very respectable place in the golfing world. The achievements on his resume are dreamt of by many. He is also a Player Director on the PGA Tour Policy Board. So, he is never shy to answer questions regarding the most talked-about points involving golf.

Jordan Spieth’s Take On Rory McIlroy’s Drop Controversy

During the Friday press conference, the former Masters Champion was asked about what transpired at the seventh hole during the first round of The Players Championship with Rory McIlroy. He explained that after the Northern Irishman hit the shot, he felt that the ball landed up in a good spot. However, when he reached, his playing partner was questioning about the place at which the ball dropped. So, he was just making sure that he did not play and do anything wrong.

“I thought it ended up in a good spot. I only walked over there because I thought he had dropped it, and then he was questioning where he was dropping it. So I was just trying to make sure he didn’t play it and everyone was good. I was good with the spot he was choosing,” Spieth said.

Jordan Spieth continued when McIlroy had some doubt regarding the drop, he suggested McIlroy to verify it with a rules official and everything was cool between them.

“Then I was just listening to the conversation of Rory and Viktor, and Rory had said, I think it’s — we think it crossed up there, could have been back there, so this seems like somewhere in between. But then that sounds like something you probably should verify with a rules official, and then he did, and it was all good,” Spieth concluded.

Spieth then stated that TV members were of the opinion that the ball bounced below the red line. So, he informed McIlroy about the same. He added by saying that McIlroy and Viktor Hovland were having a conversation by that time and he was not planning to get involved. However, he felt they were at some sticking point so he jumped in to it help.

“I get it’s me and Rory, but that kind of conversation probably happened a dozen times yesterday in groups. Again, it was like Viktor was having the conversation, and I only walked over because it seemed like, hey, let’s just make sure everything is all right, which I wasn’t even planning on getting involved and maybe shouldn’t have, but it seemed like they were maybe at a sticking point. So I thought maybe I could help,” Spieth said.

After Thursday’s round of The Players Championship, Rory McIlroy cleared that Jordan Spieth was just making sure that he did not do anything wrong. Also, the Northern Irishman felt that his ball had crossed, but, there was no TV evidence to cross-verify it.

Jordan Spieth Confirms Secret Meeting With PIF

Earlier on Friday, reports circulated that the PGA Tour Player Directors will meet the PIF Chief, Yasir Al-Rumayyan in a secret meeting at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Although there was not much detail about the same, Jordan Spieth confirmed that the Players Directors of the PGA Tour Policy Board were being encouraged to meet him.

During the Friday press conference, the 30-year-old American said,

“We are being encouraged to potentially meet with them at some point, yeah.” Spieth further said, “I’m not sure that I can say much more other than we’re being encouraged to potentially meet with them, but at the same time we probably feel like our membership should know timing and what could happen and, just in general, maybe it’s just a meet.”

Jordan Spieth felt that it was a good thing to set up a meeting with PIF if there was any potential negotiation ever going to happen.

“I think there’s not a whole lot more I can say about that, but we are being encouraged obviously which I think is probably a good thing and the entire board should if there’s going to be any potential for a negotiation.”

There is no clarity on the time of the secret meeting between the PGA Tour Policy Board Player Directors and PIF. However, it is said to take place on Monday, the next day after The Players Championship ends. It will be interesting to see what more details come out regarding the secret meeting.