The Decade-Old Putter That ‘Birdied’ Matthieu Pavon To Victory At The Farmers Insurance Open

Jan 27, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Matthieu Pavon celebrates on the eighteenth green after the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course – South Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

After a tough run at the Torrey Pines golf course, Matthieu Pavon managed to grab the Farmers Insurance Open title becoming the first Frenchman to do so since World War II. And his putter definitely played a big part in his victory. Moreover, the golfer made it clear that golf doesn’t depend on the ball. Pavon said,

Advertisement

“I’m not very fond of very low scoring weeks and this week is a proper test and you can see where your game is and for me it’s the most important.”

Pavon’s game was top-notch and on the final nine holes, he recovered from a bogey on the 17th with an outstanding iron shot from the rough to finish a birdie on the 18th. The 18th hole was tricky and he recovered himself from a bunker with a third shot to shoot an eight-foot birdie to secure a 3-under par 69, sealing the total at 13-under par. Pavon’s putter is a center-shafted Ping Cadence TR Tomcat—a mid-mallet model Ping introduced in 2015. With a length of 35 inches and a 2 degrees loft, the equipment led him to victory, and that too an amazing one.

Advertisement

Pavon was definitely on cloud nine given his record-breaking win.

Matthieu Pavon Reacts After Sensational Triumph At The Farmers Insurance Open

The rookie golfer had a family background that focused on soccer. His grandfather and father were professional soccer players and they entirely focused on the ball. Thus, Pavon was under a lot of family pressure. Although Pavon’s mother was loosely associated with golf, he somehow managed to continue his dream.

After a long struggle, the golfer was in disbelief when he finally won the 11th PGA Tour event that he played in. He said,

“It feels like we have another round to play tomorrow because we’re only [on] Saturday.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PGATOUR/status/1751401776954159135?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Added to that, he continued in the winner’s press conference,

“[This] is special. I can’t thank the PGA Tour enough to give us the opportunity to come from Europe and compete here in America against the best players in the world…That’s always been the dream for me. I got finally a shot, and I took it. It’s a dream come true and it’s a little bit hard to believe.”

He not only received the title, but also got a hefty check of $1.62 million.

Although Matthieu Pavon opened the match with a bogey, he carded four successful birdies over nine holes. The first birdie was on par-4 fourth, which was followed by a two-putt birdie on hole six. The next birdie was on the eighth hole, which was a 169-yard shot. Then the streak of birdies ended on the 9th hole. The first seven holes had an even-par score, and then he landed with an unsuccessful bogey on the 17th. Finally, he retrieved his game on the 18th hole. The golfer only started to win on the PGA Tour and he is aiming for more titles going forward.