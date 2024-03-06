“There’s No Easy Way To Say This”: Netflix’s Full Swing Features Zach Johnson’s Brutal Ryder Cup Call To Keegan Bradley

February 3, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Keegan Bradley lines up his putt on the second hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Netflix recently released season two of the golf docuseries, Full Swing. Before the 2023 US Ryder Cup team was announced, the camera crew of the show went to record the reaction of Keegan Bradley being rejected a chance at the Ryder Cup team, at his house. However, as soon as he received the call from American captain Zach Johnson, it was clear that his dream to play at the prestigious biennial event was done.

Bradley had a brilliant 2022-23 season, however, he was overlooked by the PGA of American and Johnson for Rome. The reactions of players have never been recorded before, but with Full Swing season two bein filmed at that moment, fans will witness the most devastating call of their lives.

On the phone call, the US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson broke the news to Keegan Bradley. He said,

“Hey buddy. Thanks for being patient with me. There’s no easy way to say this my friend, I find it best to just go in a different direction this year.” Johnson continued, “It’s nothing you did or didn’t do because you’re amazing on and off the course I just feel like it’s best this year to go in a different direction. I would love to take 30 guys and I cannot. And just know that I am so grateful for you.”

Netflix sent cameras to Keegan’s house right before the Ryder Cup call so he thought he made the team. Absolutely devastating.

“OK Zach, I Understand”- Heartbroken Keegan Bradley Reacts To News Of Not Making Ryder Cup Team

After the US Ryder Cup team captain revealed to Bradley that he had not been picked up for the Rome event, the 37-year-old American, somehow, held back and replied by saying,

“OK Zach, I understand. Wishing you obviously good luck and hope that you guys go over there and win it.”

Soon after Zach Johnson hung up the call, Keegan Bradley’s wife, Jill Bradley added by saying to their kid,

“Give your dad a squeeze, he needs it. That stinks.” added Keegan’s wife Jill Bradley.

Jill Bradley also revealed on Netflix’s Full Swing season two that the Ryder Cup meant a lot to Keegan Bradley and that he still has his 2014 team’s suitcase.

“The Ryder Cup means so much to Keegan. And he’ll say it’s some of the best and absolute worst memories of his life. He still has the Ryder Cup suitcase,” Jill said.

Netflix’s Full Swing has a lot of twists and turns this season. The digital streaming platform released the second season on March 6. It was not just Keegan Bradley who was left heartbroken, but a lot of PGA Tour stars were sweating like never before. And add Paulina Gretzky’s confession of how Dustin Johnson’s LIV move had them facing death threats and worse, this season is going to be a banger.