Tiger Woods’ Probable Schedule for 2024, After His Rusty Comeback at the Hero World Challenge 2023

Tiger Woods prepares to putt on the 18th green during the second round of The Masters. USA TODAY

There has been speculation that Tiger Woods will commit to six or more tournaments in just the first half of 2024. The golf community has seemingly started producing probable events in which Woods might participate. Recently, a golf fan commented on Reddit post which gives a probable schedule of the Hall of Famer’s roster of events. The list includes the Farmers Insurance Open in January, the Genesis Invitational in February, the Players Championship in March, and all four majors.

Advertisement

Comment

byu/GreenWaveGolfer12 from discussion

ingolf

Woods seemed physically fit in the Bahamas but his mental rust resulted in a few mistakes. Finally, he finished at T18 with an even par score. Furthermore, in an interview, Woods seemed quite optimistic about 2024.

Advertisement

Tiger Woods gets candid about 2024 plans

Tiger Woods talked about how competing in an event helped him shake off the rust and that he is optimistic about more golf. “I haven’t done this in a while so it was nice to get out there…wish I would have played a little cleaner but there’s always next time”.

Woods’ first round had twice-triple bogeys and the entire four days were full of drop shots. Yet he aspires to play better next time. “Once a month seems reasonable and it gives me a couple of weeks to recover and weeks to tune up, maybe I can get into the rhythm and something like that. That’s what the plan was going into next year.” These are his plans for the new year.

Previously, Taylor Zarzour talked about the same in an interview. He shared about Woods’ probable plans and seemingly the predictions are matching as we move forward to the end of the year.

Apart from this, Woods and other members of the management have to finalize the framework agreement by December 31st. With the date approaching, Woods promised that the team is working rigorously for a better future for the PGA Tour.