‘When You Give All the Money To The Players’: LIV Golf Butchers Name Of $500 Million Star Jon Rahm In Embarrassing Media Release Just A Day After Messing Up Team’s Name

LIV Golf’s 2024 season is just a day from commencing and their team has already made two blunders. The first mistake was when they misspelled Jon Rahm’s team in a press release. Later, they got his team name all wrong in another post on their social media handles. The post had the Spaniard’s name written as “John” instead of “Jon”. Meanwhile, in their press release, his team, “Legion XIII”, was written as “Legion 12”.

Flushing It shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) which garnered enough reactions from the fans. One of the fans called these mistakes “hilarious” and criticized them by asking if that happened because the league has given all the money to their players.

Golf Fans React To LIV Golf Blunders

Jon Rahm’s inclusion in the LIV Golf is said to be its most expensive signing of all time, reported to be worth around $500 million. As the days progressed, his signing became the most talked about thing in the golfing fraternity. Later, speculations regarding who was joining his new team intensified.

After months of guessing, LIV finally announced the roster for the 2024 season. However, their team went on to make errors, not once but twice. At first, they misspelled his team name, later they misspelled Rahm’s initial name.

When Flushing It shared the same on X, fans could not control themselves from reacting. They heavily trolled the Saudi-funded league in the post’s comment section.

One of the fans sarcastically shared an image of a random man named “John Rahm”.

Another fan agreed that it was embarrassing for the league which is worth multiple billion dollars.

A fan shared a video of a blind man with the caption “I didn’t see that” and stated that it was the head of communications of the LIV Golf.

Fans did not lack sarcasm and went on to heavily criticize the LIV Golf league. Here are some top comments from fans on X:

Soon after realizing their mistake after the ensuing backlash on their social media handles, the LIV Golf Communications team quickly corrected the mistakes and updated the post. Well, spelling mistakes do not matter, but, when a player is signed for such a whopping sum, it is quite surprising to see such basic mistakes.