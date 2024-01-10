How Much Does Sony Open Offer Each Golfer? Exploring the $8,300,000 Prize Purse Breakdown
Kunal Singh
|Published January 10, 2024
The Sony Open 2024 is all set to commence on January 4 at the Waialae Country Club in Hawaii. It will be the first full-field tournament of the PGA Tour this year. A total of 144 golfers have been announced to participate and will compete for a prize purse of $8.3 million. Defending Champion Kim Si Woo will be back in action and will hope to retain his title this coming Sunday.
The field also consists of World No. 8 Matt Fitzpatrick, recently crowned Sentry champion Chris Kirk, European Prodigy Ludvig Aberg, and the Open Championship 2023 winner Brian Harman who will also be part of the Sony Open 2024 field in Hawaii.
The prize purse of the Sony Open 2024 has been slightly increased from $7.9 million in 2023 to $8.3 million, giving it a $400,000 hike. Even the winner’s share has been increased from $1.422 million to $1.494 million.
Here’s what the prize money breakout would look like for the top 65 solo-ranked players of the Sony Open 2024:
- 1 – $1,494,000
- 2 – $904,700
- 3 – $572,700
- 4 – $406,700
- 5 – $340,300
- 6 – $300,875
- 7 – $280,125
- 8 – $259,375
- 9 – $242,775
- 10 – $226,175
- 11 – $209,575
- 12 – $192,975
- 13 – $176,375
- 14 – $159,775
- 15 – $151,475
- 16 – $143,175
- 17 – $134,875
- 18 – $126,575
- 19 – $118,275
- 20 – $109,975
- 21 – $101,675
- 22 – $93,375
- 23 – $86,735
- 24 – $80,095
- 25 – $73,455
- 26 – $66,815
- 27 – $64,325
- 28 – $61,835
- 29 – $59,345
- 30 – $56,855
- 31 – $54,365
- 32 – $51,875
- 33 – $49,385
- 34 – $47,310
- 35 – $45,235
- 36 – $43,160
- 37 – $41,085
- 38 – $39,425
- 39 – $37,765
- 40 – $36,105
- 41 – $34,445
- 42 – $32,785
- 43 – $31,125
- 44 – $29,465
- 45 – $27,805
- 46 – $26,145
- 47 – $24,485
- 48 – $23,157
- 49 – $21,995
- 50 – $21,331
- 51 – $20,833
- 52 – $20,335
- 53 – $20,003
- 54 – $19,671
- 55 – $19,505
- 56 – $19,339
- 57 – $19,173
- 58 – $19,007
- 59 – $18,841
- 60 – $18,675
- 61 – $18,509
- 62 – $18,343
- 63 – $18,177
- 64 – $18,011
- 65 – $17,845
Exploring Sony Open 2024 Top Odds and Bets
The PGA Tour’s upcoming tournament in Hawaii, the Sony Open 2024, will have a field of 144 players. All of them would be hoping to kick start their season with some blistering performance.
Despite winning the Sentry, Chris Kirk is not the favorite to win the Sony Open 2024. He just has +3,300 before the next PGA Tour event. However, European Ryder Cup winning team member Ludvig Aberg has the best odds of +1,400. Just behind him are Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton who have the +1,600 odds.
The Champion Golfer of the Year, Brian Harman, has third-best odds of +2200. Meanwhile, Will Zalatoris who is returning to competition after months has +4,000 odds entering the field of Sony Open 2024 this Thursday. Even the defending champion Si Woo Kim has +4,000 odds.
The Sony Open 2024 commences on January 11. So, whatever the odds are for golfers before entering a tournament, the winner will be decided at the Waialae Country Club in Hawaii by their performances.
