Who Is Scottie Scheffler’s Wife? Everything You Need To About The World No. 1’s High School Sweethearts

Scottie Scheffler hugs his wife Meredith Scudder after his final put on hole 18 to win the tournament to end final round action of The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Sunday, March 12, 2023. Scottie Scheffler won out with a final 17 under par, a 5 stroke lead over the next closer competitor.

Scottie Scheffler married his high school sweetheart, Meredith Scheffler, in 2020 after a four-year long-distance relationship. Meredith was by Scottie’s side before he gained fame as a world no. 1 and debuted on the PGA Tour. She became his friend first and then things converted to love with time.

Meredith Scudder reflected on her husband’s behavior during their high school days.

“At the beginning of high school I always thought he had a super humble ambiance about him, that he was just a really down-to-earth guy that doesn’t take himself too seriously.”

The duo took three years before kicking off their relationship and Scudder witnessed every step of Scheffler’s career.

Fans slowly started becoming familiar with Meredith as they witnessed her presence at golf tournaments, and she even caddied for her husband at some events. Added to that, Scheffler stated how he enjoyed good food with his wife in between the tournament days and how she accompanied him and cheered for him. The golfer’s wife was also present during the 2023 Players and saw Scottie win, along with the golfer’s parents and family. Now, let’s take a look at their love story!

The Adorable Love Story Of Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, are high-school sweethearts. They first met at Park High School but didn’t start their relationship until the final year. “I had to woo her for a few years,” Scottie said during the 2023 Sentry Tournament. Their love story was put to test when both had to enter a long-distance relationship, during their college years. Meredith was pursuing her education at Texas A&M and Scottie was studying at the University of Texas.

The couple continued their relationship for four years and got married in 2020. Interestingly, Meredith didn’t know that her husband was a popular golfer until she saw him in a commercial. Reflecting on the same incident, Scottie narrated a story.

“I was at [Meredith’s] house one day, we were hanging out with her dad or something, and the commercial came on TV. And she was kind of looking around. She was like, Wait a minute, isn’t that next weekend? Isn’t that what you’re doing?’”

Following that, he confirmed to her that he was playing at the big events then.

The couple tied the knot and carried out the ceremonies at a church in 2020, where their parents and friends witnessed the marriage. Following that, a winter wonderland reception was organized at Arlington Hall. The venue was adorned with garland, red ribbons, and Christmas lights, and all the invitees were told to wear hats. Snow was thrown at the couple as they exited.

The fairy-tale marriage drove out the couple in a golf cart that said, ‘Just Married’. After their wedding, faith in God played a huge role during their highs and lows. Scottie has also always been very vocal about being a Christian. Meredith has motivated Scottie to keep good faith in God and supported him in his fears.

Apart from focusing on her marriage, Scudder is also associated with philanthropic causes. Scudder helps out in the Behind Every Door organization, which is a non-profit initiative that gives educational, sports, and creative opportunities to budding athletes. Thus, Meredith is a wonder woman not only in Scheffler’s life but also in the lives of these young people.