“Rory Mcllroy Offered $1B From LIV Golf”: Fans Vent Over “Blood Money” Following Greg Norman’s Interpretation of McIlroy’s Comments

Rory McIlroy has suddenly had a change of heart regarding LIV Golf, and expressed his regret for being too judgmental about the Saudi-backed league. Some suspected this change to be a result of Jon Rahm‘s defection to LIV. As the sight came to the attention of Phil Mickelson, he appreciated the Irishman’s words. Even Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, posted a story about the same.

Now the shark of LIV Golf, Greg Norman, has also commented on McIlroy’s assertions. He stated that he appreciates McIlroy’s change after the painful two years LIV persisted.

He further continued about how golfers like McIlroy judged them without complete knowledge. Lastly, he ended with, “hey thank you Rory. We all knew it was going to work within the golf ecosystem.” As this sight came to the notice of fans, some suspected that McIlroy was about to get a billion-dollar contract. Let’s have a look at the remarks of the fans!

Fans Express Their Discontent With Greg Norman’s Money

Following Norman’s remarks on Rory’s statement, fans wrote jumped to the comments section to give their take on Greg Norman’s response, and it is suspected that his next target might be Rory McIlroy.

One of the fans is thinking that LIV might offer a contract to Rory McIlroy

Another fan writes his strong resistance against LIV Golf and explains that the money is derived from blood bath.

A PGA Tour follower thinks LIV isn’t a golf tour at all, with no format or legacy.

An online enthusiast sheds light on a major aspect: fans are suffering in this chaos but business is running smoothly.

A cybercitizen thinks this is the power of money, which has changed Rory McIlroy.

A fan sympathized with Rory because he had been used as a sacrificial lamb until the merger and now he has to accept everything.

An enthusiast pointed out that LIV’s broadcasting channel is hindering the league from gaining popularity.

Another fan will give up on LIV Golf if they take Rory McIlroy from the tour.

With the changing scenario in golf and fans being discontent with the condition, only a new framework agreement that favors all can retain the golf fans. Otherwise, it seems as if elite golf is heading towards dark days.