Who Will Tiger Woods Tee Off With At The Genesis Invitational?

Apr 8, 2022; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods smiles after his shot after hitting from the no. 3 fairway during the second round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods will play his first official professional tournament of 2024 at the upcoming Genesis Invitational. The legendary golfer did play two tournaments after withdrawing from the 2023 Masters Tournament but they were unofficial tournaments. He will start his play at 12:25 p.m. on the Riviera Golf Course this Thursday.

The 82-time PGA Tour champion is paired with two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and 2019 US Open champion Gary Woodland who is invited to the event as one of the sponsor’s exemption. Interestingly, Woodland will be playing his fourth event since returning to golf after a brain surgery.

Below is the tee times and pairs list for the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Golf Course.

Tee time Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 10:20 a.m. Nicolai Hojgaard Chase Johnson 10:32 a.m. Charley Hoffman Beau Hossler Ben Griffin 10:44 a.m. Lucas Glover Byeong Hun An Adam Schenk 10:56 a.m. Emiliano Grillo Russell Henley Sungjae Im 11:08 a.m. Keegan Bradley Tom Hoge Harris English 11:20 a.m. Chris Kirk Corey Conners J.T. Poston 11:32 a.m. Adam Svensson Seamus Power Denny McCarthy 11:44 a.m. Cam Davis Adam Hadwin Cameron Young 12:01 p.m. Nick Taylor Viktor Hovland Sam Burns 12:13 p.m. Tom Kim Patrick Cantlay Jordan Spieth 12:25 p.m. Justin Thomas Tiger Woods Gary Woodland 12:27 p.m. Ludvig Aberg Nick Hardy Christiaan Bezuidenhour 12:49 p.m. Nick Dunlap Grayson Murray 1:01 p.m. Will Zalatoris Sam Ryder Matt Kuchar 1:13 p.m. Luke List J.J. Spaun Kevin Yu 1:25 p.m. Jason Day Tony Finau Brendon Todd 1:42 p.m. Lee Hodges Brian Harman Hideki Matsuyama 1:54 p.m. Sepp Straka Andrew Putnam Si Woo Kim 2:06 p.m. Rickie Fowler Patrick Rodgers Mackenzie Hughes 2:18 p.m. Taylor Moore Eric Cole Kurt Kitayama 2:30 p.m. Sahith Theegala Tommy Fleetwood Xander Schauffele 2:42 p.m. Collin Morikawa Matt Fitzpatrick Scottie Scheffler 2:54 p.m. Wyndham Clark Rory McIlroy Max Homa 3:06 p.m. Adam Scott Alex Smalley Taylor Montgomery

What Brand Will Tiger Woods Be Wearing At The Genesis Invitational?

Earlier in January 2024, the 82-time PGA Tour champion split with Nike after 27 years of association. Although there was no clarity on why the two parties ended their partnership, it was certain that Woods would be joining hands with some other apparel brand.

Just a few days before the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods announced a new clothing line named Sun Day Red in partnership with famous golf equipment manufacturer TaylorMade. The brand unveiled some t-shirts, hoodies, and shoes at the launch event. So, it is quite confirmed that the famous American golfer will be donning the new 15-stripe tiger logo clothes at Riveria Golf Course.

The upcoming PGA Tour signature event will be exciting to watch as Woods is making his 2024 season debut. The 15-time major champion looked slightly rusty when he last time teed up at the Hero World Challenge 2023. Now, he must be looking to gain some momentum before the Masters Tournament scheduled later in April 2024.