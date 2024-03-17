Why The LPGA Hall Of Fame Members List Is Astoundingly Short

Lydia Ko is only one point away from the Hall of Fame but 34 players have already earned a place, according to the official LPGA site. Yet, this LPGA list is shorter as compared to the PGA Tour list. The Hall of Fame for the LPGA circuit was established in 1967 and the initial batch included Patty Berg, Louise Suggs, Babe Zaharias, among others.

Advertisement

The LPGA Hall of Fame needs 27 points for induction, and these points are received from: one point for an LPGA event triumph, two points for an LPGA major victory, one point for Rolex Player of the Year or Vare Trophy, and Olympic gold medal equals to one point. Inbee Park was inducted in 2016. Thus, here’s the complete list of LPGA Hall of Famers:

All Of LPGA Hall of Famers In Golf History

Patty Berg: She was one of the first batch receivers of the title, who triumphed in 60 LPGA titles and 15 majors. Added to these, she won the Vare Trophy three times.

Advertisement

Betty Jameson: She won 13 times on the LPGA circuit, which includes 3 majors. At the 1947 US Women’s Open, she recorded 300 scoring marks over 72 holes.

Louise Suggs: Louise triumphed 61 times on the LPGA roster which includes 11 majors. Also, she won the 1957 Vare Trophy.

Babe Didrikson Zaharias: Zaharias had a short span spent on the golf course but won 41 titles and 10 majors. She also won the 1954 Vare Trophy. After this, she couldn’t take her profession further and died of cancer.

Betsy Rawls: Rawls had 55 LPGA victories and eight majors to flaunt. She won the US Women’s Open four times.

Mickey Wright: Her number of LPGA wins is the same as Tiger Woods’ PGA Tour wins (82). Out of which, 13 triumphs are at the majors.

Advertisement

Kathy Whitworth: She won 88 times on the LPGA Tour and won the Vare Trophy seven times. Also, became player of the year seven times.

Sandra Haynie: Haynie won 42 times, including four majors, and was inducted for the Hall of Fame title in 1972, after becoming Player of the Year in 1970.

Carol Mann: Mann won 38 times in the tour and two majors. Her cabinet of trophies includes a Vare Trophy from 1968.

JoAnne Carner: After turning professional at 30, she garnered 43 LPGA titles and two majors. She won the Vare Trophy five times and was the Player of the Year three times.

Nancy Lopez: She was inducted as a Hall of Famer in 1987 after triumphing 48 times on the tour and bagging nine of them in her rookie year. She bagged three majors and was player of the year more than three times.

Pat Bradley: She won 31 LPGA Tour titles, out of which six were majors. She won the Vare Trophy and POY twice in her playing time.

Patty Sheehan: Sheehan was inducted in 1993 and won six majors out of 35 wins. She won the POY and Vare Trophy once in his career.

Dinah Shore: She was inducted in 1994 and was the only non-player to get this privilege.

Betsy King: King triumphed in 34 titles and 6 majors. She won the POY thrice and the Vare Trophy twice in her career.

Amy Alcott: She set a tradition and that was to jump into Poppie’s pond. She won 29 times on the tour and 6 majors.

Beth Daniel: She was inducted in 1999 after winning 33 times on the tour including one major. She won the POY and Vare Trophy three times.

Juli Inkster: The mother of two won 31 tour titles and seven majors. She also completed a career grand slam.

Judy Rankin: She had 26 career wins and two POY titles to flaunt, along with a Vare Trophy won on three occasions.

Donna Caponi: She enjoyed her career time on course and TV. In golf, she won 24 titles and four majors.

Marlene Hagge: She was a founder of the LPGA, who won 26 tour trophies. She triumphed at a major in 1956.

Annika Sorenstam: She triumphed in 72 events of the LPGA roster in her career, including 10 majors and three US Women’s Open titles. Sorenstam won the POY eight times and the Vare Trophy six times. Finally, got inducted in 1993.

Karrie Webb: She won 41 on the tour, including seven majors.

Se Ri Pak and Inbee Park: Ri Pak won 25 tour titles and five majors, the most recognizable of which is the 1998 US Women’s Open. She retired in 2016.

She became the second South Korean Hall of Famer with seven majors and 21 LPGA wins. Added to these, she won the Vare Trophy twice. Currently, she’s on break this year for pregnancy.

Lorena Ochoa: She triumphed 27 times on the tour, including two majors, and won the POY and Vare Trophy four times. She played seven full years in her career time in the LPGA.

Apart from these, eight LPGA founders received honorary Hall of Fames in 2022. The golfers who received are Alice Bauer, Bettye Danoff, Sally Sessions, and others.