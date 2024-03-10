Anthony Kim Shows That He’s Still Got It, Cards Lowest Rounds Of The Day At LIV Golf Hong Kong

Mar 18, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Anthony Kim hits his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge . Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Abraham Ancer may have won the LIV Golf Hong Kong but it was Anthony Kim who stole the show on Sunday at Hong Kong Golf Club. The 38-year-old American, who returned to professional golf after 12 years last week at Jeddah, shot a round of 5 under 65.

Despite starting with a disastrous round of 6 over 76 on Friday and following it with a 2 over 72 round, Kim managed to finish on solo 50th rank on the leaderboard. All thanks to his sensational comeback round of 5 under on Sunday. In his final round, the former Ryder Cup star shot seven birdies and carded just two bogeys.

After completing his final round of LIV Golf Hong Kong, Anthony Kim spoke in the interview and expressed his thought process. He said,

“I just kept doing what I’ve been working on the last two months. Obviously, being away from the game for so long has been tough to practice and get all the things that I need to get prepared for the tournament. But, I’m working on the rights things at this moment. I’m enjoying my time with my family. The LIV Golf experience has been amazing and I’m just thankful.”

For Anthony Kim finishing on the 50th rank was a much better comeback than finishing last like he did at the LIV Golf Jeddah. He will surely hope to gain some confidence from his final round in Hong Kong and play better in the upcoming tournaments.

When And Where Will Anthony Kim Play Next?

The 38-year-old American will next be seen playing on the Asian Tour in the upcoming week. He is on the field of the International Series Macau. The tournament kicks off on March 14 and will be a 72-hole stroke play event. The field also consists of other 21 stars from LIV Golf.

The upcoming Asian Tour event will see the likes of Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Graeme McDowell, and Patrick Reed teeing up at Macau Golf and Country Club. Also, the International Series Oman winner Carlos Ortiz will be seen playing next week.

The 21 LIV Golfers will be playing in the upcoming International Series Macau in hopes of gaining some OWGR points and contending for a place in this year’s majors. Meanwhile, Anthony Kim has a different goal. He will hope to gain some momentum heading into the upcoming LIV Golf Miami next month.