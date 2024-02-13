With A Reputation For Sinking Clutch Putts, Nick Taylor’s Super Display That Led Him To Victory At The WM Phoenix Open

Nick Taylor was phenomenal as he registered his fourth PGA Tour win at the WM Phoenix Open. He built a huge reputation for sinking important clutch putts. Last year when he won the RBC Canadian Open, he already started to gain respect for his winning 72-foot putt. But at TPC Scottsdale, the golfer was in quite a different form.

Advertisement

The Canadian golfer had to play the 18th hole thrice at the recently concluded tournament. In his final round, he shot a birdie on the hole to enforce a playoff match with Charley Hoffman. Later teeing up again on the same hole, he sunk a birdie to play the third consecutive time on the hole. Finally, he sunk an 11-footer birdie to win the title. If he had missed any of the birdies on the 18th hole, he would not have won a title for sure.

After winning the WM Phoenix Open, Nick Taylor was quoted saying,

Advertisement

“I didn’t have it early. I made some ridiculous par saves, and that 18th tee shot has given me trouble in the past, so to hit three good ones and to make three birdies is amazing. I was seeing the lines great all week.”

Taylor was sensational at the recently concluded PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale. But his highlighting rounds were the opening and closing ones. On Thursday, he shot a historic bogeyless round of 11 under 60 with the help of 11 birdies. Finally, on Sunday, he carded a bogeyless round of 6 under 65 and shot six birdies.

How Much Did Nick Taylor Earn For His Fourth PGA Tour Title Victory at WM Phoenix Open?

The Canadian golfer’s blistering efforts at TPC Scottsdale earned him a whopping paycheck worth $1,584,000. He also received 500 FedEx Cup points and other exemptions that a PGA Tour winner gets. This was his career’s second biggest winner’s prize money paycheck with the first coming at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

Nick Taylor jumped from 55th rank to 28th rank in the Official World Golf Rankings. His WM Phoenix Open victory earned him 55.83778 world ranking points.

The PGA Tour will now move forward with its third signature event of the season, the Genesis Invitational 2024. Taylor will surely be present at Riviera Golf Course and will hope for more fireworks.