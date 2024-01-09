Paige Spiranac Echoes Feelings of Millions Around the World by Reacting to Nike’s Tribute Post For Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods’ split with Nike took place on January 8. The parties have been undergoing tension in their relationship since the 2022 Masters when Woods was spotted wearing FootJoy shoes. A few months ago, before Jason Day ended his partnership with the apparel brand, people speculated Woods’ ending his Nike partnership. Weeks after that, the $500 million endorsement deal was finally concluded, but on a good note.

As the 27-year bond ended, Woods thanked the co-founder of Nike and thanked the brand for all the memories. In reply to Woods’ emotional post, the brand also wrote a few words.

“Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful.”

As this post from Nike came to the attention of golf diva Paige Spiranac, she couldn’t hold herself back. She commented beneath the post, “this makes me sad.” Not just the golf mommy but other people also wrote their views about this break-up.

Fans Get Emotional About Tiger Woods and Nike’s split

As the post came to the notice of fans, they came in to pour in their thoughts about the news.

A fan wrote that Nike has lost the greatest golfer since Tiger Woods departed from the deal. “You just lost the greatest athlete of all time.”

Another fan thinks that Nike’s involvement in creating basketball attire is a reason behind the split. They should have focused on golf. “You could have saved this if you just let Golf be Golf and left basketball attire off the course. Nike dropped the bag so hard”

A fan is astounded to witness Nike’s farewell text to Tiger and cannot believe his eyes for some time. “Nike saying farewell to Tiger?

Am I reading this correctly?!”

A follower is suspecting that more golfers will leave Nike in the coming years. “The Tiger effect is real. Watch how many pros leave Nike in a year or 2 now.”

A golf enthusiast thinks that this has been the longest run in sponsorship. “The longest round ever “

A cybercitizen thinks that it will be unsettling to see Tiger in something other than Nike. “gonna be weird to see him in something other than the swoosh.”

Another fan finds it lucky to have happened and witnessed this as well. “We were lucky to see this in our lifetime.”

A fan suspects that Tiger Woods is thinking of creating his own brand. “Creating his own brand.”

Tiger Woods has made a comeback at the Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship. He next aims at the Genesis Invitational for the new year. Thus, it is to see which brand gets the privilege of being Woods’ apparel partner.