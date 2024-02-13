WM Phoenix Open Hosts Finally Explain What Led Them To Shut Down The Gates To Fans
Kunal Singh
|Published
The WM Phoenix Open has successfully come to an end. This time the tournament had many stakes involved with multiple PGA Tour pros confronting wild and ruckus fans. Following all the chaos, the tournament officials had to shut down the gate on Saturday and ban the sale of alcohol. The decision was taken after a female fan fell at the 16th hole sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. As reports suggest, with record-breaking crowd attending the tournament, fans lost control and started cutting fences to create more space to stand.
Advertisement
On Sunday morning, organizers of the PGA Tour event, Thunderbirds organization, issued a statement explaining why they had to shut down the entrance gate for the first time in the tournament’s history. In the statement they wrote,
“As an organization, our fans and their safety is our top priority. Due to steady rainfall in Scottsdale this week that created deteriorating course conditions, we unfortunately had to close the gates at the tournament entrance and stop allowing fans to enter the golf course on Saturday afternoon.”
Advertisement
Read the full statement here:
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WMPhoenixOpen/status/1756734919282508228?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
The Associated Press reported that the entrance gates were shut down around 02:00 p.m. local time. Interestingly, they had to turn away ticket-holders for the first time in the history of the tournament.
Although WM Phoenix Open organizers have not shared the official numbers of fan attendance, it is said that the 2024 edition garnered the largest crowd in golf history.
Who Won The WM Phoenix Open 2024? Exploring Prize Money Payout of The PGA Tour Event
After four days of intense golf at TPC Scottsdale, it was 35-year-old Canadian golfer, Nick Taylor, who recorded his fourth PGA Tour title victory. He defeated Charley Hoffman in a playoff match to win the WM Phoenix Open. He received a prize money paycheck of $1,584,000 and also 500 FedEx Cup points.
Advertisement
The solo runner-up of the tournament, Charley Hoffman, received $959,200 as prize money. Meanwhile, Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler ended up tied for third on the leaderboard and earned $519,200 worth of paycheck.
Below is the final prize money payout of the WM Phoenix Open:
|Standing
|Player Name
|Prize Money
|1
|Nick Taylor
|$1,584,000
|2
|Charley Hoffman
|$959,200
|T3
|Sam Burns
|$519,200
|T3
|Scottie Scheffler
|$519,200
|5
|Sahith Theegala
|$360,800
|T6
|Jordan Spieth
|$308,000
|T6
|Maverick McNealy
|$308,000
|T8
|Adam Scott
|$248,600
|T8
|Kurt Kitayama
|$248,600
|T8
|Cameron Young
|$248,600
|T8
|Andrew Novak
|$248,600
|T12
|Si Woo Kim
|$187,000
|T12
|Justin Thomas
|$187,000
|T12
|Doug Ghim
|$187,000
|T15
|Davis Thompson
|$156,200
|T15
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$156,200
|T17
|Adam Schenk
|$125,400
|T17
|Tom Hoge
|$125,400
|T17
|Tom Kim
|$125,400
|T17
|Keith Mitchell
|$125,400
|T17
|Harris English
|$125,400
|T22
|Emiliano Grillo
|$82,133
|T22
|Brendon Todd
|$82,133
|T22
|Denny McCarthy
|$82,133
|T22
|Justin Suh
|$82,133
|T22
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$82,133
|T22
|Jhonattan Vegas
|$82,133
|T28
|Corey Conners
|$53,000
|T28
|Aaron Baddeley
|$53,000
|T28
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$53,000
|T28
|Jim Knous
|$53,000
|T28
|Thomas Detry
|$53,000
|T28
|Ben Griffin
|$53,000
|T28
|Jake Knapp
|$53,000
|T28
|Daniel Berger
|$53,000
|T28
|Hayden Buckley
|$53,000
|T28
|S.H. Kim
|$53,000
|T28
|Sam Stevens
|$53,000
|T39
|Taylor Moore
|$39,160
|T39
|Taylor Montgomery
|$39,160
|T41
|Sami Valimaki
|$30,404
|T41
|Carson Young
|$30,404
|T41
|Beau Hossler
|$30,404
|T41
|Ryan Fox
|$30,404
|T41
|Joel Dahmen
|$30,404
|T41
|Harry Hall
|$30,404
|T41
|Billy Horschel
|$30,404
|T41
|Wyndham Clark
|$30,404
|T49
|Kevin Chappell
|$22,396
|T49
|Zac Blair
|$22,396
|T49
|Eric Cole
|$22,396
|T49
|Garrick Higgo
|$22,396
|T53
|Justin Lower
|$20,529
|T53
|Matt Wallace
|$20,529
|T53
|Mark Hubbard
|$20,529
|T53
|Tyson Alexander
|$20,529
|T53
|Martin Laird
|$20,529
|T53
|Alex Noren
|$20,529
|T53
|Tyler Duncan
|$20,529
|T60
|Zach Johnson
|$19,448
|T60
|Brian Harman
|$19,448
|T60
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|$19,448
|T60
|Robby Shelton
|$19,448
|T60
|Shane Lowry
|$19,448
|65
|Bud Cauley
|$18,920
|T66
|Sungjae Im
|$18,392
|T66
|Seamus Power
|$18,392
|T66
|Byeong Hun An
|$18,392
|T66
|Jesse Mueller
|$18,392
|T66
|Nick Hardy
|$18,392
|T71
|Matt NeSmith
|$17,776
|T71
|Min Woo Lee
|$17,776
|73
|Nicolo Galletti
|$17,512
After the successful conclusion of the WM Phoenix Open, the PGA Tour will now move to Riviera Golf Course to host the Genesis Invitational 2024. The upcoming week is quite awaited because Tiger Woods is participating in the event. It will be an exciting week of golf to see one of the greatest golfers of all time coming back to competitive golf.
Advertisement
Share this article