WM Phoenix Open Hosts Finally Explain What Led Them To Shut Down The Gates To Fans

The WM Phoenix Open has successfully come to an end. This time the tournament had many stakes involved with multiple PGA Tour pros confronting wild and ruckus fans. Following all the chaos, the tournament officials had to shut down the gate on Saturday and ban the sale of alcohol. The decision was taken after a female fan fell at the 16th hole sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. As reports suggest, with record-breaking crowd attending the tournament, fans lost control and started cutting fences to create more space to stand.

On Sunday morning, organizers of the PGA Tour event, Thunderbirds organization, issued a statement explaining why they had to shut down the entrance gate for the first time in the tournament’s history. In the statement they wrote,

“As an organization, our fans and their safety is our top priority. Due to steady rainfall in Scottsdale this week that created deteriorating course conditions, we unfortunately had to close the gates at the tournament entrance and stop allowing fans to enter the golf course on Saturday afternoon.”

Read the full statement here:

The Associated Press reported that the entrance gates were shut down around 02:00 p.m. local time. Interestingly, they had to turn away ticket-holders for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Although WM Phoenix Open organizers have not shared the official numbers of fan attendance, it is said that the 2024 edition garnered the largest crowd in golf history.

Who Won The WM Phoenix Open 2024? Exploring Prize Money Payout of The PGA Tour Event

After four days of intense golf at TPC Scottsdale, it was 35-year-old Canadian golfer, Nick Taylor, who recorded his fourth PGA Tour title victory. He defeated Charley Hoffman in a playoff match to win the WM Phoenix Open. He received a prize money paycheck of $1,584,000 and also 500 FedEx Cup points.

The solo runner-up of the tournament, Charley Hoffman, received $959,200 as prize money. Meanwhile, Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler ended up tied for third on the leaderboard and earned $519,200 worth of paycheck.

Below is the final prize money payout of the WM Phoenix Open:

Standing Player Name Prize Money 1 Nick Taylor $1,584,000 2 Charley Hoffman $959,200 T3 Sam Burns $519,200 T3 Scottie Scheffler $519,200 5 Sahith Theegala $360,800 T6 Jordan Spieth $308,000 T6 Maverick McNealy $308,000 T8 Adam Scott $248,600 T8 Kurt Kitayama $248,600 T8 Cameron Young $248,600 T8 Andrew Novak $248,600 T12 Si Woo Kim $187,000 T12 Justin Thomas $187,000 T12 Doug Ghim $187,000 T15 Davis Thompson $156,200 T15 Matt Fitzpatrick $156,200 T17 Adam Schenk $125,400 T17 Tom Hoge $125,400 T17 Tom Kim $125,400 T17 Keith Mitchell $125,400 T17 Harris English $125,400 T22 Emiliano Grillo $82,133 T22 Brendon Todd $82,133 T22 Denny McCarthy $82,133 T22 Justin Suh $82,133 T22 Hideki Matsuyama $82,133 T22 Jhonattan Vegas $82,133 T28 Corey Conners $53,000 T28 Aaron Baddeley $53,000 T28 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $53,000 T28 Jim Knous $53,000 T28 Thomas Detry $53,000 T28 Ben Griffin $53,000 T28 Jake Knapp $53,000 T28 Daniel Berger $53,000 T28 Hayden Buckley $53,000 T28 S.H. Kim $53,000 T28 Sam Stevens $53,000 T39 Taylor Moore $39,160 T39 Taylor Montgomery $39,160 T41 Sami Valimaki $30,404 T41 Carson Young $30,404 T41 Beau Hossler $30,404 T41 Ryan Fox $30,404 T41 Joel Dahmen $30,404 T41 Harry Hall $30,404 T41 Billy Horschel $30,404 T41 Wyndham Clark $30,404 T49 Kevin Chappell $22,396 T49 Zac Blair $22,396 T49 Eric Cole $22,396 T49 Garrick Higgo $22,396 T53 Justin Lower $20,529 T53 Matt Wallace $20,529 T53 Mark Hubbard $20,529 T53 Tyson Alexander $20,529 T53 Martin Laird $20,529 T53 Alex Noren $20,529 T53 Tyler Duncan $20,529 T60 Zach Johnson $19,448 T60 Brian Harman $19,448 T60 Adrien Dumont de Chassart $19,448 T60 Robby Shelton $19,448 T60 Shane Lowry $19,448 65 Bud Cauley $18,920 T66 Sungjae Im $18,392 T66 Seamus Power $18,392 T66 Byeong Hun An $18,392 T66 Jesse Mueller $18,392 T66 Nick Hardy $18,392 T71 Matt NeSmith $17,776 T71 Min Woo Lee $17,776 73 Nicolo Galletti $17,512

After the successful conclusion of the WM Phoenix Open, the PGA Tour will now move to Riviera Golf Course to host the Genesis Invitational 2024. The upcoming week is quite awaited because Tiger Woods is participating in the event. It will be an exciting week of golf to see one of the greatest golfers of all time coming back to competitive golf.