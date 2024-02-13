HomeSearch

WM Phoenix Open Hosts Finally Explain What Led Them To Shut Down The Gates To Fans

WM Phoenix Open fans

Credits: @golfweek Twitter (X)

The WM Phoenix Open has successfully come to an end. This time the tournament had many stakes involved with multiple PGA Tour pros confronting wild and ruckus fans. Following all the chaos, the tournament officials had to shut down the gate on Saturday and ban the sale of alcohol. The decision was taken after a female fan fell at the 16th hole sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. As reports suggest, with record-breaking crowd attending the tournament, fans lost control and started cutting fences to create more space to stand.

On Sunday morning, organizers of the PGA Tour event, Thunderbirds organization, issued a statement explaining why they had to shut down the entrance gate for the first time in the tournament’s history. In the statement they wrote,

“As an organization, our fans and their safety is our top priority. Due to steady rainfall in Scottsdale this week that created deteriorating course conditions, we unfortunately had to close the gates at the tournament entrance and stop allowing fans to enter the golf course on Saturday afternoon.”

Read the full statement here:

The Associated Press reported that the entrance gates were shut down around 02:00 p.m. local time. Interestingly, they had to turn away ticket-holders for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Although WM Phoenix Open organizers have not shared the official numbers of fan attendance, it is said that the 2024 edition garnered the largest crowd in golf history.

Who Won The WM Phoenix Open 2024? Exploring Prize Money Payout of The PGA Tour Event

After four days of intense golf at TPC Scottsdale, it was 35-year-old Canadian golfer, Nick Taylor, who recorded his fourth PGA Tour title victory. He defeated Charley Hoffman in a playoff match to win the WM Phoenix Open. He received a prize money paycheck of $1,584,000 and also 500 FedEx Cup points.

The solo runner-up of the tournament, Charley Hoffman, received $959,200 as prize money. Meanwhile, Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler ended up tied for third on the leaderboard and earned $519,200 worth of paycheck.

Below is the final prize money payout of the WM Phoenix Open:

StandingPlayer NamePrize Money
1Nick Taylor$1,584,000
2Charley Hoffman$959,200
T3Sam Burns$519,200
T3Scottie Scheffler$519,200
5Sahith Theegala$360,800
T6Jordan Spieth$308,000
T6Maverick McNealy$308,000
T8Adam Scott$248,600
T8Kurt Kitayama$248,600
T8Cameron Young$248,600
T8Andrew Novak$248,600
T12Si Woo Kim$187,000
T12Justin Thomas$187,000
T12Doug Ghim$187,000
T15Davis Thompson$156,200
T15Matt Fitzpatrick$156,200
T17Adam Schenk$125,400
T17Tom Hoge$125,400
T17Tom Kim$125,400
T17Keith Mitchell$125,400
T17Harris English$125,400
T22Emiliano Grillo$82,133
T22Brendon Todd$82,133
T22Denny McCarthy$82,133
T22Justin Suh$82,133
T22Hideki Matsuyama$82,133
T22Jhonattan Vegas$82,133
T28Corey Conners$53,000
T28Aaron Baddeley$53,000
T28Christiaan Bezuidenhout$53,000
T28Jim Knous$53,000
T28Thomas Detry$53,000
T28Ben Griffin$53,000
T28Jake Knapp$53,000
T28Daniel Berger$53,000
T28Hayden Buckley$53,000
T28S.H. Kim$53,000
T28Sam Stevens$53,000
T39Taylor Moore$39,160
T39Taylor Montgomery$39,160
T41Sami Valimaki$30,404
T41Carson Young$30,404
T41Beau Hossler$30,404
T41Ryan Fox$30,404
T41Joel Dahmen$30,404
T41Harry Hall$30,404
T41Billy Horschel$30,404
T41Wyndham Clark$30,404
T49Kevin Chappell$22,396
T49Zac Blair$22,396
T49Eric Cole$22,396
T49Garrick Higgo$22,396
T53Justin Lower$20,529
T53Matt Wallace$20,529
T53Mark Hubbard$20,529
T53Tyson Alexander$20,529
T53Martin Laird$20,529
T53Alex Noren$20,529
T53Tyler Duncan$20,529
T60Zach Johnson$19,448
T60Brian Harman$19,448
T60Adrien Dumont de Chassart$19,448
T60Robby Shelton$19,448
T60Shane Lowry$19,448
65Bud Cauley$18,920
T66Sungjae Im$18,392
T66Seamus Power$18,392
T66Byeong Hun An$18,392
T66Jesse Mueller$18,392
T66Nick Hardy$18,392
T71Matt NeSmith$17,776
T71Min Woo Lee$17,776
73Nicolo Galletti$17,512

After the successful conclusion of the WM Phoenix Open, the PGA Tour will now move to Riviera Golf Course to host the Genesis Invitational 2024. The upcoming week is quite awaited because Tiger Woods is participating in the event. It will be an exciting week of golf to see one of the greatest golfers of all time coming back to competitive golf.

