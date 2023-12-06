“Crossing Our Fingers”: After ‘Begging for Help’, Simone Biles Shares Major Update on Her Fur Babies

Jul 25, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Simone Biles (USA) before competing on the uneven bars in the womens gymnastics qualifications during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Network

When she’s not busy practicing and sweating it out at the gym, or cheering for husband Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles loves unwinding with her fur babies back home. However, the past few weeks have proven to be anything but relaxing for the star gymnast. Coming clean, Biles confessed on her Instagram stories that her two dogs haven’t been on their best behavior.

Biles and Owens have three pups in total – Lilo, female, and Rambo and Zeus, males. She recently spoke up about the struggles of having two males in the house and how they “won’t stop marking” no matter what.

“I’ve tried everything – sprays – diapers – belly bands – professional carpet cleaning & they won’t stop“

What started as a war to assert dominance has now turned into pure havoc in the gymnast’s house. Fighting over toys and space, the two Frenchie males have pushed her to the edge. Recently at her wits end, the Olympian made a tragic appeal to fans, asking if she should consider rehoming them.

However, there is a ray of hope. Just like any other dedicated pet parent, Biles seems to have decided to give the dogs another chance. The star posted a picture of both dogs innocently looking at the camera from their kennels from the backseat of a car. Rambo and Zeus were off to a “training camp”.

“cutie boys off to training camp for 8 weeks”

Since being neutered and going through obedience training didn’t give any results, the 7-time Olympic medalist and her NFL champion husband chose a different route. And now, they hope for the best of situations.

“crossing our fingers this helps”

How fur babies rule Simone Biles’ house

It’s no secret that the love Biles has for her dogs knows no bounds. They’re some of the most spoilt fur babies who have the gymnast and her NFL player husband wrapped around their little paws. Therefore, even when loud French bulldog snores ruin the gymnast’s sleep, she can’t help but make fun of it.

A few months ago, the decorated gymnast took to Instagram to share a sound byte of one of her dogs snoring loudly. Instead of getting annoyed, however, the star found the situation hilarious. Time and again, she has vouched for how her fur babies have made her life significantly better and helped her through tough times. And now, when they need to work through some issues, Biles has vowed to make things better by any means.