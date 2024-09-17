Who Are Noah Lyles’ Parents? All You Need to Know About Keisha Caine Bishop and Kevin Lyles

Jul 21, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Noah Lyles (USA) celebrates with his mother, Keisha Caine Bishop, after winning the men s 200m during the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 athletics competition at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Beating critics and naysayers for their constant trolling surrounding his bold statements, Noah Lyles has emerged as one of the most influential figures for several reasons. Yet, at the core of it all, he owes it to his parents and their support that got him through some tough spots.

With seven World Championship titles and three Olympic medals, Lyles makes sprinting look easy with his effortless victories. However, as a troubled kid who battled asthma, depression, ADHD, and several other hurdles before finally finding his calling on track, his family stood right beside him to make sure he could live up to his full potential.

Keisha Caine Bishop and Kevin Lyles are former track champions who birthed a prodigy in the form of the Olympic champion. They met at Seton Hall University in the ’90s and won several accolades in the collegiate and national level before finally raising a family.

Bishop was a two-time NCAA champion and an integral leg of the women’s 4x400m relay team. Meanwhile, Kevin made it to the podium in the 1995 World Championships and even competed in the 1996 Olympic Trials. The couple eventually split in 2008 but have co-parented their way through the decades to ensure their children’s healthy future.

After the split, Bishop moved with Noah and his siblings Josephus and Abby to Virginia, where Lyles eventually focused on his taste for the track and worked towards his career.

However, across various races, he has always found his parents cheering for him together in the stands as he would pace his way through the finish line.

He developed a close bond with his mother, whom he has often deemed his biggest inspiration. From taking charge of his illnesses to making sure he was safe and healthy on the track, Bishop made several sacrifices for Lyles’ success. Now that he can give back, he makes sure to hype her up whenever he can, and several adorable posts are a testament to that.

Bishop currently also heads The Lyles Brothers Sports Foundation, an organization that empowers youth by encouraging conversations surrounding mental and physical health and wellness.

Given that the family has always championed raising awareness surrounding mental health issues, she takes the cause seriously and has often taken the initiative to do so.

With a solid support system involving both his parents, Lyles grew up finding the strength to battle the toughest circumstances. Since they always encouraged him to express himself creatively and confidently, he never shied away from airing his bold opinions in public.

Lyles’ widespread success, his titles, and a prominent feature on Netflix’s documentary Sprint are all proofs of how his family stood behind him to ensure he was in the spotlight. Ever since then, he has never stopped being grateful for them and their contributions.