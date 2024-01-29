Uncovering the Journey of Gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles Over the Years

“I’m not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps – I’m the first Simone Biles,” these are the first words one would remember when you heard the name Simone Biles. These famous words were quoted by Biles at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. From then on, the Olympic gymnast has been on a remarkable journey in her career.

Starting her love for gymnastics at a young age to now being known as one of the GOATs of the sport, she has come a long way. The most decorated gymnast has 37 medals under her name, which include 7 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals.

However, her journey has not been an easy one. And, winning all of this and who she is now is the only cause of her sheer dedication, perseverance, and love for the game. What was Simone Biles’ journey in gymnastics like, and how did she become the GOAT of the game?

The Journey of Simone Biles

Since childhood, Biles was an active child who loved running and jumping. At the age of six, she was taken to a gym on a field trip. This is where it all began for the prodigy. When she was seen imitating the performance of older girls, the coaches were in awe of her. They suggested that Biles too regular gymnastics classes.

She began her training program at Bannon’s Gymnastix in Houston with Coach Aimee Boorman. From being “just a brave child”, to conquering the world, this gymnast athlete is now a champion. Years later, at the age of 16, Biles has numerous medals under her name. In 2013 she won two World Championship golds, including the all-around title. She never stopped there but instead followed it with four world golds in 2014 and 2015.

2016 Rio Olympics

It was in 2016 when Biles got her opportunity to perform at the Rio 2016 Olympics. Before the Olympic games, in the same year, she won an all-around victory at the Pacific Rim Championships with the highest scores on vault, floor, and balance beam. Later, she won the vault and floor exercise, winning the all-around title at the 2016 USA Gymnastics National Championships.

On August 9, 2016, Biles led her team to victory in the team event. Even though it was clear that Team USA was the favorite, Biles concluded by adding the finishing moves to securing their gold medal. At the Olympics, Biles wasn’t known just as an athlete. She was a dazzling display of athleticism and power that captured the world of imagination.

Biles cemented her name as the ‘queen of the Olympic arena’ by winning the individual all-around title on August, 11th. She secured a total score of 62.198 by topping the charts in the vault, balance beam, and floor events. Biles put on a magnificent performance at the 2016 Olympics, and no one could take their eyes off her. She also won her second individual gold medal in the vault.

Biles received a bronze medal on the balance beam in the all-around competition despite finishing first due to an unexpected error. In the final of the floor exercise, she won another gold medal, taking home four gold medals that year. America’s sweetheart, Simone Biles, finished on a high at the 2016 Rio Olympics by tying numerous world records and set a new American record for most gold medals in gymnastics at a single Olympics Games.

The most decorated gymnast for her outstanding performance was chosen by her teammates to carry her country’s flag in the closing ceremonies. Those who witnessed Biles perform, could not believe their eyes. It felt as though she was defying gravity through her flawless moves.

Simone Biles defies gravity

When Biles performs, it’s as if gravity bends to her will, allowing her to defy the laws of physics momentarily. The reason why she is known as the greatest of all time is the cause of her gravity-defying feats on the gymnastics floor. The moves named after her, Biles and the Biles II, are indications of sheer artistry and phenomenal skill. Biles has enchanted her fans with her style, and skill she holds.

Comeback after a hiatus from the 2016 Olympics

Simone gave another stellar performance and won a whopping 4 gold medals for USA Gymnastics National Championships the next month. She was the first American to bag medals for all 5 events in the World Gymnastics Championships in 2018, all while fighting kidney stones.

Biles created history by dominating floor, vault, and beam events by winning 5 gold medals in the World Championships in Stuttgart. This earned her total achievement portfolio with 25 medals across 5 key competitions, making her the most revered gymnast of all time.

Tokyo Olympics 2021

This made her Olympic stint at Tokyo in 2020 as a performance worth the wait. Owing to COVID restrictions, she couldn’t participate in public competitions for a year. In 2021, she got public acclaim for her impossible feat of the Yurchenko double pike and won first in this game. At the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, she made the notorious decision to withdraw from the competition owing to her mental health.

Everyone lauded her for prioritizing her mental health during a time when sports arenas and players come under public scanner and battle criticism. She made an equally dramatic comeback, earning a bronze medal in balance beam.

Simone Biles’ much-awaited gymnastics comeback

After a long break, due to the twisties, Biles shared her interest in a comeback during 2023. Her name was announced along with others for the US Classic- a qualifying championship event. Having regained her composure and adversities, she made a victorious return in August 2023. She reclaimed her international stature and undeniable prowess in the sport.

She also pulled off the Yurchenko double pike, a move she hadn’t performed since the last Olympics. More grounded and in balance, she got her 8th all-around title. This achievement made her the only American to break the 90-year record of winning eight national all-around titles. The star grabbed four World Championship gold medals at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

These achievements have conferred her the position of one of the influential figures in the sports industry and the most revered gymnast. Her fans are now contemplating and see this as her possible contention to perform at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, nothing is surety whether Simone Biles will participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics as an athlete or audience.