mobile app bar

Noah Lyles Calls October ‘Engagement Month’ After Proposing to Junelle Bromfield, Celebrates Ryan Crouser’s New Life Chapter

Radha Iyer
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Noah Lyles Calls October ‘Engagement Month’ After Proposing to Junelle Bromfield, Celebrates Ryan Crouser’s New Life Chapter

Sep 15, 2023; Eugene, OR, USA; Noah Lyles (USA) during the Prefontaine Classic press conference at the Graduate Eugene. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While Noah Lyles saw a terrific season with several victories and personal life achievements, one of his biggest highlights this year was his engagement to long-time girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield. The grand proposal included some of their closest friends, who made the occasion extra special with cheers and pictures. However, he now believes that this month will be a month of unions for many.

Recently, shot put icon Ryan Crouser announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Megan Clark. The track and field athlete had joined Lyles and several others on the Olympic trip to Paris, where Crouser had won a gold medal, just like his fellow athlete. And now, the duo had another similarity to boast about, which the sprinter noticed and brought to everyone’s attention.

Having shared Crouser’s engagement post on his X, Lyles cheekily commented on how this month had already marked new chapters for two public figures.

“This is really engagement month”

Lyles’ grand proposal came at a time when Bromfield and he had been through some of the toughest periods in terms of public scrutiny. Amidst controversies, their bond seemed to have gotten stronger, especially after the Olympics.

Lyles and Bromfield fell into troubled waters over a statement

Being from two on-track rival nations, Lyles and Bromfield’s relationship had initially raised some eyebrows. All hell broke loose when the American mentioned how he would get to know the workings of the Jamaican camp before the Olympics because of his girlfriend.

Since then, even though Bromfield ended up competing and putting up a great show for her country, she received a lot of hate. Opening up on a recent talk show, she admitted how it got severe enough for death threats to pour in, leaving her no option but to refuse a trip home.

However, their engagement has now marked a new turn in the athlete couple’s lives, and the widespread love that poured in for both Lyles and Bromfield holds promises for a better future.

Post Edited By:Sampurna Pal

About the author

Radha Iyer

Radha Iyer

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Radha Iyer is a US Sports writer at The SportsRush. With a Master's degree in Media and Communication, and a background in content creation and production, sports journalism has been a part and parcel of her demonstrated history in the said field. Olympic sports hold a special place in her heart, and she is particularly interested in sports like track and field, gymnastics, and swimming. She also draws inspiration from legendary athletes like Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt, Simone Biles, and many more.

Share this article

Don’t miss these