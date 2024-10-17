Noah Lyles Calls October ‘Engagement Month’ After Proposing to Junelle Bromfield, Celebrates Ryan Crouser’s New Life Chapter

While Noah Lyles saw a terrific season with several victories and personal life achievements, one of his biggest highlights this year was his engagement to long-time girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield. The grand proposal included some of their closest friends, who made the occasion extra special with cheers and pictures. However, he now believes that this month will be a month of unions for many.

Recently, shot put icon Ryan Crouser announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Megan Clark. The track and field athlete had joined Lyles and several others on the Olympic trip to Paris, where Crouser had won a gold medal, just like his fellow athlete. And now, the duo had another similarity to boast about, which the sprinter noticed and brought to everyone’s attention.

An engagement that will PUT a smile on your face. Congratulations to Ryan Crouser and his fiance Megan Clark! : @RCrouser/IG pic.twitter.com/2ebraoF1F8 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) October 16, 2024

Having shared Crouser’s engagement post on his X, Lyles cheekily commented on how this month had already marked new chapters for two public figures.

“This is really engagement month”

Lyles’ grand proposal came at a time when Bromfield and he had been through some of the toughest periods in terms of public scrutiny. Amidst controversies, their bond seemed to have gotten stronger, especially after the Olympics.

Lyles and Bromfield fell into troubled waters over a statement

Being from two on-track rival nations, Lyles and Bromfield’s relationship had initially raised some eyebrows. All hell broke loose when the American mentioned how he would get to know the workings of the Jamaican camp before the Olympics because of his girlfriend.

Since then, even though Bromfield ended up competing and putting up a great show for her country, she received a lot of hate. Opening up on a recent talk show, she admitted how it got severe enough for death threats to pour in, leaving her no option but to refuse a trip home.

However, their engagement has now marked a new turn in the athlete couple’s lives, and the widespread love that poured in for both Lyles and Bromfield holds promises for a better future.