Hogwarts Legacy: How to use the Alohomora Spell in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Alohomora spell in Hogwarts Legacy is used to open doors and treasure chests. You will have to lockpick the chest after using the spell.

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with lots of easter eggs in regard to the Harry Potter series. Although, the game is made decades prior to the Potter books. Fans will still find lots of references to a lot of things in the books such as spells, areas, wands, and a lot more. One of them is the Alohomora spell which is used to lockpick doors and treasure chests. This article will take a look at how you can get and use the spell in the game.

Using Alohomora to Lockpick Treasure Chests in Hogwarts Legacy

To obtain the spell in the game you will have to complete the main story quest called “The Caretaker’s Lunar Element.” The quest is fairly simple and you won’t have a hard time completing it. It will take you roughly 15 to 20 minutes. After that, you can use the spell as much as you want. However, this quest is fairly late in the game so you are going to have to wait a while.

How to Lockpick using Alohomora

Once you use the spell, you will have to partake in a minigame. It will be similar to Dying Light where you have to use the lockpick to open chests and doors. First, you need to lock the sparks in place, then rotate the gear until they start spinning. Once the red gear starts spinning, go to work on the green one. If you do everything correctly, the chest will open. To further get an idea of what we are saying, check out the video above on lockpicking in the game.

