‘I was Skip Bayless or Rachel Nichols”: Following LeBron James’ Incident, Former 3x All-Star ‘Backed Off’ After 6ft 8″ Youngster ‘Pulled Up’ on Him

In an on-court altercation in 2021 involving LeBron James and Detroit’s 6-foot-8 powerhouse, Isaiah Stewart, tempers flared after the latter confronted the former due to a hard foul. The incident occurred during the third quarter of the game when James and Stewart became entangled while jostling for position during a free throw. James swung his elbow, unintentionally making contact with Stewart, resulting in a cut above Stewart’s eye. The situation quickly escalated, with numerous players, coaches, and officials intervening to prevent further conflict.

Gilbert Arenas, who was a known troublemaker himself and a former 3-time NBA All-Star, didn’t hold back his thoughts on the altercation. He had previously called out Stewart on Instagram for his aggressive approach towards LeBron James. However, when the youngster confronted him for his comments, he recounts how he hilariously backed out of what would have been a beatdown in his eyes.

Arenas avoids confrontation with Isaiah Stewart

Arenas explained his perspective on the incident during a session on his YouTube channel. He spoke about how he called out the youngster for his actions in a lengthy rant on social media. He humorously suggested that Stewart might be traded to Budapest for charging at the King in such a manner and gave him friendly advice on how to approach things in the league.

Later, he recalled how while attending Zeekend, an event hosted by Isiah Thomas, Arenas was approached by Stewart. The youngster expressed his displeasure with Arenas’ comments. Hibachi, known for his fearless demeanor, spoke about how he shut him down in a rather assertive manner. He made it clear that Stewart should back off and rather focus on the game, asserting,

“I don’t give a f*** what you’re talking about, young fella. Get your punk a** onto the game before I whoop you up in here. Back up before young fella get f***** up in here talking about how he don’t like how I talk about him. He must thought I was what Skipp Bayless or Rachel Nichols that he can pull up on OG. Boy you crazy? You better ask about me young fella. You better check my police record”

However, when reflecting on the situation, Arenas humorously admitted that his mind was flooded with these bold statements, but in reality, he backed off. He acknowledged Stewart’s imposing presence, saying,

“He was bigger than I thought he was; he’s big on TV, and I’ve got a big TV. He came in with that Deebo energy, so I backed up.”

In essence, Arenas admitted that his comments were a way to avoid a potentially lose-lose situation for him. However, the incident took a heavy toll on both the players.

Fines and Suspensions

In the aftermath of their clash, both LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart faced the consequences. Both players faced suspensions and fines as a result of their actions on that eventful day.

LeBron James, known for his clean track record throughout his 19-year career, received a one-game suspension, an unusual setback for the NBA icon. Additionally, he incurred a significant financial penalty, losing approximately $284,000 in salary, his fee for a game, due to the suspension.

Isaiah Stewart faced an even more substantial suspension. He was sidelined for two games, impacting not only his personal record but also his team’s performance as he was a key piece. This suspension came with its own financial cost, totaling around $45,000.