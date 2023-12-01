The Longbow is a versatile Sniper Rifle because it promotes an aggressive playstyle. Due to its nature, it is easy to quick scope with the weapon. Plus it is lighter than most Sniper Rifles because it looks like an AR. This piece will look at the best Longbow Class Loadout in MW3. We will also discuss the best possible class setup with perks and a worthy secondary for the Sniper in the game.

The Best Longbow Loadout in MW3

The Longbow is a consistent Sniper Rifle in MW3 and due to its consistency, it can be used by quick scopers and traditional Sniper rifles. It has good speed and damage that can one-shot enemies if you are on target. With this class setup, we will aim to increase its effectiveness in range and also boost its speed as much as possible.

Aggression can be a little bit uncomfortable with a Sniper at first but as time goes on, you will see how better you get at aiming with it. The speed of this weapon allows players to take those fights which would be impossible with a heavy Sniper like the KATT AMR or the MCPR 300.

How to Unlock the Longbow in MW3

There are two different ways you can unlock the Longbow in MW3. The first thing you can do is purchase the Vault Edition of the game. That might not be possible for most folks so the second option is to rank up to Level 25. Once you do, you will be required to complete Armory Unlock Challenges.

In that challenge, you will need to complete 5 Daily Quests to get the Longbow.

Attachment Breakdown

Magazine: 10 Round Mag

10 Round Mag Laser: FSS OLE V-Laser

FSS OLE V-Laser Stock: No Stock

No Stock Bolt : SA-M Quickbolt

: SA-M Quickbolt Ammunition: 7.62x39mm High Grain Ammunition

We are going to start the loadout with a 10 Round Magazine because you have the ability to quickscope enemies. Sometimes, you will need two bullets to kill, in that case, it would be bad if you were to run dry. That is why, an extended magazine would be a good attachment to have.

Next, we are going to use the FSS OLE-V Laser which boosts the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon and provides some aiming stability. Having the No Stock option makes the Sniper quicker so that it is easy to quickscope. Speed is of the essence with this weapon and having the No Stock option in this case is ideal.

The next attachment is going to help with the rechambering speed of the weapon. The SA-M Quickbolt will ensure that we can fire more bullets in quick succession just in case we do not get the kill. Now, the final attachment is going to help us secure kills over range better. With the 7.62x39mm High Grain ammunition, we will get one shot kills more since this attachment helps with bullet velocity.

Longbow Alternatives

The other Sniper Rifles are good but none of them function quite like the Longbow. However, if you are looking for a great alternative then we recommend using the KV Inhibitor which is a semi-automatic Sniper Rifle and does the job quite well.

It has good damage, a respectable fire rate, and can easily two-shot enemies should it be built right. Otherwise, you can always use any one of the Bolt Action Sniper Rifles. The KATT AMR and the MCPR 300 are good ones that can one-shot kill enemies.

Perk Setup

Now let us get into the perk setup. The objective is to make a perk setup that can easily boost the survivability of the weapon while complementing the playstyle of the player. Let us see which ones are best suited for that.

Vest : Infantry

: Infantry Gloves : Marksman Gloves

: Marksman Gloves Boots : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear : Tac Mask

: Tac Mask Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: Trophy System

The Infantry Vest is going to increase the duration of the tactical sprint and also reduce the cooldown for the same allowing you to be quick on your feet. Next, we are going to use the Marksman Gloves to reduce the flinch and sway we get while ADSing since it is going to help us stay on target and track enemies effectively.

The Stalker Boots increase the ADS movement speed and strafe speed which lets us better the weapon’s effectiveness and quickscoping capabilities. For you to be an unhinged Sniper, you must remain unaffected in spite of the enemies throwing utility at you. For that, we are going to use the Tac Mask.

It will reduce the effects of stuns, flashes, and gas grenades. It also gives you immunity to EMP grenades and snapshots. For the Lethal, we are going to use the Breacher drone while the Flashbang is going to be super effective for the Tactical.

Finally, we are going to use the Trophy System so that grenades and other lethal equipment do not affect us when we are holding an angle.

Secondary

For the Secondary weapon, we are going to use the Renetti which is one of the most reliable weapons out there. However, you can also go for the COR-45 since it is as powerful as the Renetti. Put some good attachments on the weapons.

If you are using the Renetti, we recommend using the Jak Ferocity Conversion Kit to transform it into an SMG.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout is specially built for quick scopers who want to stay on target and avoid getting caught by the enemy utility. Just in case you have an enemy close you can always switch with the Pistol we mentioned above. In addition, the perks, attachments, and Gear combined together to make the ultimate Sniping setup that you can dominate the lobby with.

The Longbow is a versatile weapon and one of the best Snipers in the game right now. That is why, you should have no problem Sniping heads with this weapon.