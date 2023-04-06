God of War Ragnarok Releases New Game Plus: Check out Details Here!

God of War Ragnarok has finally come out with New Game Plus. New Game Plus allows players to carry on their weapon, equipment, and level progress to a brand new playthrough. Sony also gave us a bunch of new information in addition to announcing the New Game Plus. Let us take a look at what they informed us about.

God of War Ragnarok: New Game Plus Lets You Use the Draupnir Spear, Blades of Chaos from the Start!

Fully armed from the start ❄️🔥 🌬️ Use the Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, and Draupnir Spear from the beginning in your #GodOfWarRagnarok New Game+ run! Learn more here 👉 https://t.co/rpgGGkPZwz pic.twitter.com/jDgHMpWiev — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) April 5, 2023

When you beat the game on any difficulty, NG+ will immediately be available. Now the NG+ will have multitudes of gameplay options. Your entire arsenal from the previous save will carry over including weapon progress. However, you will not get Sonic or Hex arrows or trespass the areas which require the Draupnir Spear until you reach that point in the main quest line when you can access those areas.

Armor Additions

The Armor of the Black Bear will be available from the start. The stats of that armor focuses on Defense and Strength. It also has a perk that rewards last-second evades. The Spartan Armor which offers no stat boosts for more bare-bones gameplay is also added to the game. Players will have to be really precise with their movement since there will be no armor stats to protect them or perks that make gameplay easier.

One can acquire this armor through Hacksilver. Another fan-favorite addition is the Ares Armor from God of War 2018. It has a chance to drop a health stone on a hit. Players will also get a rage gain when they stomp on the stone. You can purchase this armor for Hacksilver from the Huldra Brothers.

The Zeus Armor is also available in this update. It increases Runic and Melee damage. However, it also increases damage taken from enemies offering a high-risk high reward playstyle. You can acquire this armor by defeating Gna, the Valkyrie Queen. The Spartan Shield Aspis will return to the game offering a smaller parry window with greater damage output. You can also purchase this shield in the shop.

There are a bunch of other improvements present in the update. All of which you can check out by reading this blog by PlayStation. Some of the new features include new enchantments, new skill mods, an expanded Niflheim area, changes to additional bosses, and more! Are you excited about the inclusion of New Game Plus in God of War Ragnarok? Let’s discuss! Click here for more God of War Ragnarok content!