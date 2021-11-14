“It was almost like poking the bear”: Aaron Finch hits at David Warner’s detractors post 2021 T20 World cup Final win vs New Zealand

Aaron Finch hits at David Warner’s detractors after latter’s tournament winning knock versus New Zealand in 2021 T20 World Cup final

The ultimate clash to the summit of the ongoing 2021 ICC T20 World Cup finally has a new winner. And its Australia who have lifted their maiden ICC T20 World Cup title by defeating New Zealand by 8 wickets in what turned out to be a one-sided contest in the end against all the build-up and hype that was created since the past couple of days.

It would be only fair to state that Australia have never lost a World Cup final in the last 25 years- a statement of sorts of how well they embrace the pressure and thrive under it.

Chasing 172, the man in red-hot form- David Warner yet again rose on to the magnanimity of the occasion to notch-up a brilliant half-century (53 off 36) alongside Mitchell Marsh-who stole the show with an unbeaten 77* off 50 deliveries and stood akin the two strong Aussie pillars who just did not let the Kiwi pacers to even hand them an innocuous bruise towards their journey onto the chase.

Earlier, before his side’s fixture against Pakistan in the semi-finals of the just concluded World Cup, the Aussie skipper Aaron Finch had exclaimed that he had no doubt whatsoever regarding Warner’s form, and that it is being blown out of proportion just on the basis of a few poor performances in the recently concluded IPL.

Aaron Finch hits at David Warner’s detractors

Today again, akin a general ready to speak in praise of his soldier after a hard fought war, Aaron Finch hit back at the people who doubted Warner and his ability before the commencement of the World Cup.

During the post match-presentation Finch said, ” [Warner] Can’t believe people wrote him off a couple of weeks ago, it was almost like poking the bear”, exclaimed Finch.