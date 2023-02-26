Jrue Holiday Net Worth 2023: How Much the Milwaukee Bucks’ Star Point-Guard Make, and How He Makes It

Feb 24, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) reacts after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Introduction

Jrue Randall Holiday was born on June 12th, 1990. He was born to happy parents Shawn and Toya, who both played college basketball at Arizona State. Mom, Toya was even named Pac 10 Player of the Year in 1982.

At 32 years of age, Jrue Holiday now plays for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA and is currently in his 14th year in the league.

Education

Jrue Holiday attended Campbell Hall School in Los Angeles. As a senior, he averaged 25.9 points, 6.9 assists, and 4.8 steals per game. He led his team to a 31-5 record, and even the California State IV state title.

Further, he was named the 2008 Gatorade National Player of the Year, and a Parade First-Team All-American. Additionally, the man also played in the McDonald’s All-American game and was even rated the No.1 Point Guard, and No.2 Overall Prospect in the country.

Career Earnings

In 14 seasons in the NBA, Jrue Holiday has earned a total of $217,353,405. Although that number is due to increase, as he is in year 2 of a 4-year, $134,997,333 contract, one that he signed back in 2021.

Net Worth

Despite all his earnings in the NBA, Jrue Holiday’s net worth currently stands at just $30 million. Additional to his salary from the league though, the man is said to receive $500,000 annually from his endorsement deal with Nike.

Charities

Lauren and Jrue Holiday are in charge of a non-profit organization focusing on helping communities in need, in any way they can. The foundation is called ‘The Jrue and Lauren Holiday Fund’.

Achievements

2x All-Star

4x All-Defensive

1x NBA Champion (2021)

Personal Life

Jrue Holiday has been married to Lauren Holiday since 2013. The happy couple was blessed with baby Tyler back in 2016. Today their child is 6 years old.

Both Jrue Holiday’s parents, Shawn and Toya are healthy and well to witness their dear grandchild grow up.

