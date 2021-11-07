ESports

EDward Gaming win LOL worlds finals 2021 by defeating defenfing champions DAMWON KIA.

LOL worlds finals EDG wins
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
"Allen Iverson played in socks for the first 15 minutes": JJ Redick hilariously recalls the time he saw The Answer show up late to a Sixers practice
Next Article
"Jasprit Bumrah can be an option too": Ashish Nehra backs Jasprit Bumrah to be a potential next Indian captain in T20Is
E-Sports Latest News
LOL worlds finals EDG wins
EDward Gaming win LOL worlds finals 2021 by defeating defenfing champions DAMWON KIA.

Chinese platoon Edward Gaming defeated South Korean platoon Damwon KIA Gaming on Saturday to win…