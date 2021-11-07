EDward Gaming win LOL worlds finals 2021 by defeating defenfing champions DAMWON KIA.

Chinese platoon Edward Gaming defeated South Korean platoon Damwon KIA Gaming on Saturday to win the 2021 LOL worlds Finals in Reykjavik, Iceland.
The periodic League of Legends World Championship is generally appertained to as “Worlds”. It features qualifying professional brigades from across the world.
LOLeSports Professional players contend over a prize pool of $2 million. South Korean and Chinese brigades knocked out the remainder of the competition beforehand.
EDG defeats DWG KIA to bag their first Summoner’s Cup at LOL Worlds Finals.
On Saturday, Edward culminated the planet champion for the first time within the platoon’s history. The LOL worlds finals broke hearts and made the new region king.
2am in China. People seem… happy! #Worlds2021 pic.twitter.com/rZJrMAwAdU
— nicolo (@niiicolo) November 6, 2021
EDG beat DK 3-2 during a best-of-five series. Thanks to the epidemic, at this point there was no live audience.
But, millions tuned in online to ascertain who would win. Online viewership peaked at 46 million, consistent with Riot Games, which operates League of Legends Esports.
LPL region has been waiting for this moment for a long time.
Edward Gaming represented China’s LPL, a neighbourhood that won Worlds in 2019. It was anticipated to perform well again at this point. Although, the addict favourite LPL platoon and 2019 world champion, FunPlus Phoenix, dropped out early after a dismal performance.
🏆 @EDG_EDWARD ARE THE #WORLDS2021 CHAMPIONS! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/RMKZCJ53qO
— LoL Esports (@lolesports) November 6, 2021
DWG KIA, the returning champion, represented South Korea. The country has historically dominated the Worlds, with the exception of a few titles to Europe or China.
Last week, it beat out the dynastic winners, T1, another South Korean platoon that has the foremost Worlds titles under their belt. It is a tale of fabulous player Lee Sang-hyeok, better appertained to as “ Faker.”
Edward’s upset prohibited Damwon’s star mid-laner, Heo “ShowMaker” Su and his teammates. Since SK Telecom T1 in 2015 and 2016, no one has repeated the feat.
Losing in LOL Worlds finals cost Khan his final chance before military service.
It also deprived top laner Kim “Khan” Dong-ha of a championship. A heartbreak before he begins his mandatory military conscription.
It’s almost time for the @arcaneshow premiere! Tune-in and earn exclusive rewards. #RiotXArcane
See you there!
📺 Watch #Arcane November 6 at 7pm PT! Pre-show starts at 6pm PT.
➡️ https://t.co/LEafFuHvfe pic.twitter.com/DUtNRLWjQy
— Riot Games #RiotXArcane 💥 (@riotgames) November 6, 2021
Su said in October that growing up, his parents opposed him to playing computer games.
“In the beginning, they were against me playing, but after I entered some competitions and brought some results home, they started to trust in me,” Su stated.
The celebrations were toned down at Reykjavik in accordance with pandemic sanctions.
He said they hid his computer mouse several times. Showmaker would either borrow a friend’s equipment or locate where his parents had hidden the mouse to continue playing.
3-2 vs RNG
3-2 vs GEN
3-2 vs DK
What a Playoffs run. #Worlds2021 pic.twitter.com/1eD7qFpJkF
— LoL Esports (@lolesports) November 6, 2021
“I never had a monitor in the first place, so I always played with the television, using that as my monitor,” he said. Despite the complications, he managed to rank up and play “League” at the highest level.
At Challenger rank, he started earning money from amateur competitions. It was before signing on with Damwon while he was still in high school. “These days it feels like they’re very proud of me, and they’re cheering me on.”
Every year, “League of Legends” puts on a show at the Worlds finals. In 2017, it flew a giant dragon in augmented reality into the “Bird’s Nest” Olympic Stadium during the Beijing finals. One year it had a virtual K-POP band, which also released video the very year.
At the #LPL Watch Party #Worlds2021 pic.twitter.com/bkuskefU6m
— LoL Esports (@lolesports) November 6, 2021
Due to pandemic sanctions, parent company Riot Games has scaled the celebrations back. Keeping this year’s finals pared down to a single venue in Iceland. Mercedes Benz executives gifted the Cup and Prize Rings.
