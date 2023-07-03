Minecraft Subreddit Will No Longer Receive Support from Mojang Due to API Changes

The Minecraft subreddit is one of the most important community forums which Mojang used to connect with the game’s community. With the recent changes to Reddit’s API, Mojang decided to pull back.

Reddit is a website for people with like-minded individuals to come together and provide value, fun, and entertainment. For the past few months, Reddit has been under the spotlight due to its API changes and Blackout protests.

The API Changes led to significant uproar from not only the community but also various tech companies. We will discuss the API changes, and why the Minecraft Subreddit will no longer receive support from Mojang for the game. Let us get into it.

Contents

What are the API Changes?

Mojang’s Response and their Reason for Leaving

Mojang will no longer Support Minecraft Reddit amid Site Protests

This problem started back in May this year when Reddit announced some API changes that would affect a lot of users and tech companies. The announcement was met with a lot of backlash along with a huge Reddit Blackout where more than 60 % of top subreddits went offline in protest.

The keys to the accessibility of the top subreddits are in the hands of the admins of the forums. They claimed that they wouldn’t activate them again unless these API changes are solved in a way that is satisfactory. However, the protests ended in mid-June when Redditors found out about a leaked memo talking about the incorporation of these changes despite the protests.

That being said, a lot of people have been concerned about their favorite Minecraft Subreddit and why the developers pulled out of it. In order to understand that issue, we will first need to understand what are the API changes and why they are so important in Mojang pulling out of the community forums.

What are the API Changes?

API or Application Programming Interface is using data from a specific source and then using it for your own gain. Major tech companies have APIs for things like integrating data into apps, tracking, and many other applications. Twitter and Reddit APIs have been for the longest time. However, Reddit is looking to change that.

With the recent API announcement, Reddit is going to charge millions of dollars to apps for API access which previously was free. Before these changes, third-party developers could use the platform to create applications with multiple unique features. Now those applications will have to pay Reddit a charge.

We do not know when the said changes will come into effect. These changes could result in bots dying out due to maintenance costs.

Mojang’s Response and their Reason for Leaving

Finally, let us talk about why Mojang Devs no longer feel that the subreddit is appropriate to post official updates. Previously, Mojang Devs used to freely interact with the people of the subreddit via the announcement of official changes in the game, news, patches, and changelogs. This will no longer be the case after the API Changes.

Talking about the said changes, Mikael Hedberg from Mojang said that they do not feel that the subreddit is an “appropriate place” for them to engage and post official content on. They went on to thank the players for interacting with the changelogs and giving them feedback. Speaking of, they also explained that players could still turn in their opinions via the Feedback Page on the Official Minecraft website.

Does this mean the Minecraft subreddit is also ending? No, but it will no longer have the support of Mojang and Official news won’t be posted there. However, it will still be a hub for unofficial content. It will now go back to being a community forum and a discussion hub.

