Here’s How NASCAR Fans Can Own a Dale Earnhardt Jr. Driven Racecar

It is not often that a NASCAR Cup Series car shows up at an auction, but it is even more special if the car holds the history of being driven by the likes of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon at one point in its life. This has been the case recently for NASCAR fans to get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire a 2010-2011 season Hendrick Motorsports Cup Series car.

The number 88 liveried Chevrolet Impala’s listing claims that it used to be driven by Gordon during the 2010 season and was transferred to Junior the next year before being used as a backup car. The pictures showcased in the listing bear a gorgeous white and blue National Guard paint scheme.

As of writing, the current bid states $32,500, although it is subject to an increase within the two remaining days of the auction. The race car houses a 358ci V8 engine with a manual four-gear transmission.

The listing website states that the car is equipped with several high-performance features, including Aero wheels with Goodyear slicks, Brembo disc brakes, a rear spoiler, a roll cage, a carbon-fiber-backed bucket seat, a Sabelt harness, a fuel cell, and a fire suppression system. Additionally, the car also comes with the original 2012 Hendrick Motorsports sales agreement along with its bill of sale.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s race car comes with most features intact

This vehicle boasts several intact features, including a rear spoiler, headlight and taillight decals, Lexan windows, hood pins, sponsorship graphics, side-exit exhaust outlets, and longitudinal stabilizing strips on the roof and over the rear window.

Although there are some minor imperfections, such as tape and scratches on the front valance. But overall the car is in great condition and can be run if the new owner decides to do so.

Meanwhile, the Safety features include an integrated roll cage that is padded around the driver’s seat, as well as a Safecraft fire suppression system and a trunk-mounted fuel cell. The three-spoke steering wheel is mounted on a quick-release hub and sits ahead of a carbon-fiber dashboard with an array of driver switchgear and a kill switch.

The AutoMeter Spek instrumentation is top-notch, with a centrally located 11k-rpm tachometer and six auxiliary gauges. However, it’s worth noting that the car does not have a speedometer or an odometer, and the total mileage on the car remains a mystery.

Overall, the race car is in almost perfect condition, and whoever acquires it would be fortunate to own a genuine Cup Series race car in all its splendor. They will also have the chance to possess a piece of history that few could even imagine getting close to.