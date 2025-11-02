Kyle Busch Reflects on the Legacy of the Current Championship Format Amid Rumors of Big Change for 2026

Strong rumors continue to swirl about NASCAR’s decision to change the playoff format. An announcement is expected to come sometime soon after the 2025 season finale concludes at the Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. While nothing is set in stone yet, the two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch was asked about the legacy of the current format on Saturday.

Busch secured both his titles in the current format and owes his tall stature to it. He said, “I think that it was definitely a lot more sort of in the hands of a little bit of chaos, but not really.

“Like, the good teams still make it, but the last race is hard, you know? So, obviously, I guess Penske’s got it figured out, but they’re not there this year, so we’ll see a new one.”

The Richard Childress Racing driver noted how Jimmie Johnson won several championships in the Chase format and one in the elimination format. In the current system, only he and Joey Logano are repeat champions. He solemnly expressed his regret that he couldn’t win one more title, but then, there is always time.

2025 is a done deal for Busch. He has just nine top-10 results in 35 races and is on the cusp of his worst season ever (if he finishes out of the top-10 in Phoenix on Sunday).

That said, his fortunes could change for the better in 2026. He will be powered by the expertise of Jim Pohlmann, a new crew chief recruited from the championship-winning garage of JR Motorsports. Pohlmann previously served as crew chief for Allgaier. Whatever playoff format changes arrive, they should shake the table enough to give Rowdy an edge.

Why hasn’t NASCAR announced a format change yet?

Judging from the interviews of NASCAR officials over the past few months, it has become a certainty that some kind of change is coming to the playoff format. But there is a strong reason why they haven’t already announced it.

NASCAR’s managing director of communications, Mike Forde, said in an episode of Hauler Talk, “We don’t want to announce a format prior to Phoenix and then have everyone either devalue this year’s championship or sort of make another set of points of who would be the champion if a new format was in place. So I think that will be after this year.”

One of the current Championship 4 will potentially be the last to become a champion under the current format. This makes it an added incentive for William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and Chase Briscoe to step a bit harder on the gas pedal.