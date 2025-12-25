NBA Analyst Proposes Stunning Steph Curry Hometown Trade, Says Warriors Have No Chance at a Championship

Golden State Warriors fans have been complaining of the front office wasting Stephen Curry’s last few seasons at a high-level for several years now, with no superstar-level player there to support him. Still, as long as the Chef is cooking, albeit alone, Bay Area feels hopeful. Bill Simmons, however, has stepped forward to burst their bubble and instead feels Curry should switch teams.

Right now, Bay Area is Curry’s home. It has been since he got drafted by the Warriors in 2009. But the three-point god grew up in Charlotte, and Simmons feels that it’s time to return to his actual home.

The NBA analyst opined that the Warriors could get LaMelo Ball and a handful of picks in return for their greatest player of all time. It would still be a win-win for both Golden State, and the Charlotte Hornets.

“I don’t wanna trade Stephen Curry for Christmas, but he grew up there, his dad’s there, there’s shots of him on the court as a kid, he always joked about ending his career there,” Simmons stated.

“I don’t think this Warriors team has any chance. We just saw Draymond blow up last night. Can we just do LaMelo and a bunch of picks, send Curry back to Charlotte, and let’s just go?”

It’s a stunning proposal, one that makes more sense after Draymond Green’s bust. Warriors fans would fume at it. In all reality, even if the Warriors don’t win any more championships, Chase Center would love to see Curry end his career in a Golden State uniform. But that said, Simmons’ answer may be realistic.

The Warriors would get Ball, an exciting young talent along with picks to rebuild their roster from scratch. Curry would get a fairytale ending with the franchise his dad Dell Curry spent a lot of time with. Plus, his presence may help the Hornets be taken seriously for once.

Curry looks like a player who still has two-three years of top-level basketball in him. And for Charlotte, that could be invaluable.

At the same time, the Warriors aren’t giving up on hopes of winning another Championships. They may just make a couple of adjustments to the roster which would make them competitive again. And then, Curry would have a shot at retiring with five rings.