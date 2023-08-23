“2 All-Stars Calling Each Other Bums, It’s Crazy!”: Kobe Bryant’s Role in Paul George and Devin Booker’s Feud Analyzed by Patrick Beverley

Recently, Paul George and Devin Booker have been going back and forth. After being annoyed by Book’s response to Klay Thompson’s apology for trash-talking, PG went off. It was an awkward back-and-forth, that caught the attention of many. And, Patrick Beverley commented on this on his own Pat Bev podcast. Pointing out their mutual love for Kobe Bryant, Beverley expressed his bewilderment over the fact that two All-Stars are calling each other “bums”.

Advertisement

Klay appeared on PG13’s podcast, Podcast P, where he told how embarrassed he was about trash-talking Booker. He claimed that his “four rings” taunt was childish and wished he never did it. This prompted a response on Twitter from Booker, who saluted Klay for admitting his fault.

But, it was his tweet after, that didn’t sit well with George. Book asked the Clippers star if this was the response he was looking for. This triggered George, who claimed it was a “sorry a**” response, and thus began the drama.

Advertisement

Patrick Beverley points out Kobe’s link to the beef between PG and Booker

Patrick Beverley recently commented on the intense back-and-forth between Paul George and Devin Booker. To many, the argument might seem silly, but according to Pat Bev, this is just classic basketball talk. He believes that it is a clash of egos, considering both men play at the two-guard spot.

Bringing up how great of a player D-Book is, Beverley stated that he is a huge fan of his game, as he is of PG13’s. He even pointed out some similarities between the two. In particular, they’ve both been known to hoop in Kobes on occasion. But, at the end of the day, the disagreement might have started, thanks to George’s status as a veteran.

Booker is five years junior to PG, and as such, his response didn’t sit well with the latter, who found it disrespectful. This led to the back-and-forth, that in many ways, Beverley believes is great for basketball.

Beverley: “Obviously Book is Book. Book can hoop. Book can do everything, and he look good doing it. Smooth. He like to go left, and he look good, that sh*t look good. He doing it in Kobes. He look good. And, PG is PG. But, he veteran PG. Obviously there’s gonna be some love-hate there. I like it though, it’s good for basketball.” Rone: “What did they say to each other?” Beverley: “Ah you know…classic basketball talk, “Soft motherf***er…bum a** motherf***er!”. Two All-Stars calling each other bums, it’s crazy!”

Advertisement

It certainly will be interesting to see the clashes between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers this season. Hopefully, what Pat Bev said is true, and this beef between D-Book and PG13 proves to be good for the NBA.

The beef between PG13 and Booker originates way back

Everyone may be focusing on the Paul George-Devin Booker beef now, but there has been tension between the two for quite some time now. Back in 2021, PG confronted Cameron Payne. Then playing for the Suns, Payne fell on George after attempting to block his shot. This angered him, as he started arguing with the guard.

A good teammate, Devin Booker came to Payne’s defense. But, he made the mistake of calling George “soft”, resulting in a huge argument between the two.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PG’s team, the Clippers haven’t faired so well in their last few meetings with the Suns. Having been knocked out of the Playoffs by D-Book and co. in 2021 and 2023, George will be hoping to get the better of them this season.