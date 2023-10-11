22 Hours After LeBron James Reiterated ‘$4 Billion Vegas Dream,’ Steve Ballmer ‘Amps Up’ Seattle by Demanding an NBA Team

The Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz faced off against each other in their second preseason contest of the 2023-2024 campaign. The two franchises battled it out at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle in front of an 18,000+ crowd. Prior to tip-off, Steve Ballmer amped up the attendees by speaking about the potential return of an NBA franchise in the city.

The owner of the Los Angeles Clippers riled up the crowd by stating that the city was lucky enough to witness “three of the all-time best players in the NBA” – Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard. Further, the 67-year-old also revealed his desire of wanting Seattle to have a franchise of their own.

This is not the first time that Ballmer is urging the NBA to grant Seattle a franchise. Last season, during a preseason game, the billionaire businessman pulled off similar antics by hying up the crowd. Before that, during the 2020-2021 regular season, the Ballmer reiterated himself, revealing that he’d “love for Seattle to have a basketball team.”

For 40 years, Seattle did have a franchise of their own competing in the NBA. The SuperSonics was an iconic organization that existed from 1967-2008. Apart from winning the title in 1979, the franchise has also been represented by some of the greatest players in league history – Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp, Ray Allen, and Kevin Durant, among many others.

Before Steve Ballmer revealed his love for Seattle, LeBron James spoke about the potential of Vegas having an NBA franchise

Steve Ballmer is not the only personality from the NBA community looking forward to the association’s expansion. Merely 22 hours before the Clippers owner’s fiery pregame speech, LeBron James reiterated his wishes of owning a franchise in Las Vegas, which will cost around $4 Billion.

Following the Los Angeles Lakers-Brooklyn Nets contest, the King revealed that he hoped to be part of the ownership group of an NBA franchise in Las Vegas.

“I think it’s only a matter of time. I hope I’m part of that time. I’m looking forward to that.”

Several reports have been stating that the NBA could be expanding to 32 teams. Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that these two new franchises could be part of the league as soon as the current media deal is over.

With Seattle and Las Vegas being the two potential cities to receive NBA franchises, Steve Ballmer and LeBron James will both be happy.