7-foot Karl-Anthony Towns Shockingly Weighs Lower Than 6’4″ Anthony Edwards

Reporter highlights incredibly shocking fact about Karl-Anthony Towns, and Anthony Edwards ahead of the start of the season

The Minnesota Timberwolves look better than they have in years.

After their controversial, but positive trade with the Jazz, this franchise now has Anthony Edwards looking like a darn good scorer, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert bring in the ‘intimidating giants’ presence to this team.

All in all, the playoffs isn’t a prayer anymore, but rather an expectation of this season.

Towns especially has been a major reason behind why this roster looks so good ahead of the 2022-23 season. His aggressiveness seems to be on another level now, and to go along with it, so do his muscles. Or at least, they did during the tail-end of last season.

But then, he caught an illness, which caused him to lose quite a bit of weight.

Now, just a few hours away from the beginning of the upcoming season, the man shockingly now just about shares a trait with the much shorter shooting guard.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards share the same weight now, despite one being 8 inches taller

No prizes for guessing who the taller one is between the two players.

The Wolves recently released a report displaying the height and weight of their players, having recently measured them. And when you look at Anthony Edwards’s numbers before moving on to Karl-Anthony Towns’s, there are two incredibly confusing facts that come up.

Anthony Edwards weight: 239

Karl-Anthony Towns weight: 238 pic.twitter.com/MEvSbOIs23 — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) October 18, 2022

Now, the first one is the obvious one. How is Karl-Anthony Towns, a 7-foot center, lighter than Anthony Edwards, a 6’4” shooting guard?

Yes, KAT’s sickness can be blamed for this, and it’s most definitely a factor. But apart from that, we believe this is also a case of the Ant-Man already being one of the more… jacked players in the league.

And given that he is still just 21 years old, it is likely that he one day even develops a LeBron James-esque build.

But perhaps we’re getting ahead of ourselves on that one.

What’s the other fact?

How in the world is Anthony Edwards only 6’4”?

Of course, he isn’t too short by any metric. However, while he is out on the court, he looks like he’s at least 6’5”, close to 6’6” even. And if the reports of him growing over the last two offseasons are indeed true, that does seem to be closer to the truth.

Perhaps Minnesota is better off rechecking the numbers on this one.

