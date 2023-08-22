8 Days After Bryce James Grooved to Drake in Inglewood, LeBron James Takes Bronny for a ‘Walk out the Tunnel’ Experience at Crypto.com Arena

The NBA summer is at it’s peak, and the stars are enjoying their time with their families. LeBron James is no exception. Sure, he started his summer with a European tour, but now he’s back home and with his family. Tonight he brought Bronny out for a surreal experience. With Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour making a stop at Crypto.com Arena, Bron took his eldest for a walk out of the tunnel at the ‘Her Loss’ Artist’s concert. Surprisingly, this comes just 8 days after his younger son Bryce attended the same concert over at Inglewood.

Advertisement

Drake was performing at the Kia Forum on 13th August when Bryce James went over with his friends and attended the concert. From the images put by Bryce in his stories, we could see him and his friends have a merry time far from the stage. However, Bronny got to experience something tonight which not many people say they have.

Drake gets LeBron James and Bronny to accompany him out of the tunnel

After the back-to-back concerts in San Francisco on Friday and Saturday, Drake made his way over to Los Angeles for his tour. On the first night of back-to-back again, he had some special guests to accompany him out of the tunnel at the Crypto.com Arena. He brought LA royalty LeBron James and his eldest Bronny to walk out with him. There were no signs of Bryce, but that may be because it was a school night.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cryptocomarena/status/1693857700592136592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This concert would have been a good way for Bronny and Bron to take their minds off recent matters. We hadn’t seen much of Bronny in public since what happened earlier last month. The Dodgers game this weekend and this concert are both signs that Bronny is doing well and feeling better.

Shareef O’Neal hypes up Bronny

Shareef O’Neal and Bronny have been closely associated with each other for a long time. When Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest, we could see how worried Shareef was for his friend. Earlier this week, Shareef shared that he doesn’t think the incident will affect Bronny’s basketball goals moving forward.

Seem like he was at the Drake concert as well tonight. He uploaded a story of Bronny following Drake out of the tunnel and captioned it,

“This too fire!!! Bronny!”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1693888189046612198?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s great to see Bronny’s progression and if Shareef’s update is true, we might be in for a breakout season at USC this year.