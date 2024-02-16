Jaime Jaquez Jr. Vertical and Other FAQs About Heat’s Rookie Participating in 2024 Slam Dunk Contest

Feb 2, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) dunks the ball against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

While Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren might be the two frontrunners for the Rookie of the Year award, Jaime Jaquez Jr. has managed to create a solid fanbase of his own. The Miami Heat forward is having a terrific campaign, averaging an impressive 12.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. The two-time Rookie of the Month got his fans excited by announcing to participate in the Dunk Contest of the upcoming All-Star Weekend.

Being one of the top-performing rookies in the league, Jaime Jaquez Jr. already got a nod to participate in the All-Star Weekend. Furthermore, on Friday, the former UCLA Bruin will suit up for Team Pau at the Rising Stars Challenge. He’ll also entertain fans by participating in the Dunk Contest on Saturday and will be competing against Mac McClung, Jaylen Brown, and Jacob Toppin.

Ahead of the contest, fans of the Heat youngster are wondering what his chances might be to win the event. Looking at his vertical leap, it will be easy to analyze his chances at these contests.

During the 2023 draft process, Jaquez Jr. recorded a 39-inch max vertical jump, 7th best among the others in the combine. He also had the 3rd best standing jump at 34.5 inches. Jaquez Jr. might not have as great a vertical as the players who have won the contest in the recent past. But, his height gives him a massive advantage,

What is Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s Height?

Jaime Jaquez Jr. stands at 6ft 6”.

Can Jaime Jaquez Jr. Dunk?

Yes, Jaime is an entertaining high-flyer and has attacked the ring with numerous emphatic dunks recorded. He’s already recorded 24 in-game dunks halfway into his rookie campaign.

Comparing Jacquez Jr. to his competitors, it can be analyzed that he will have good competition at his hands. Surely, the dunk contest will be a spectacle to watch.

What is Mac McClung’s Vertical?

Mac McClung is merely 6ft 2” tall but has a high leaping ability. While there have been reports claiming that McClung had a 48-inch vertical during his high school days, the reigning dunk contest winner recorded a vertical leap of 43.5 inches during the NBA G League Draft Combine.

What is Jacob Toppin’s Vertical?

Jacob Toppin could shock his competitors and win the contest. The New York Knicks player stands at 6ft 9” and recorded an unbelievable 45 inches vertical during the University of Kentucky Combine.

What is Jaylen Brown’s Vertical?

Jaylen Brown is one of the most athletic guards in the NBA. Standing at 6ft 6”, Brown’s 40-inch vertical has allowed him to put numerous defenders in a poster.