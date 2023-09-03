“A Home Wrecker”: Dwyane Wade in 2012 Confessed Media’s Attack Aimed at Gabrielle Union ‘Brought them Closer’

Dwyane Wade was earlier married to Siohvaughn Funches before the couple divorced in 2010. In 2008, Wade started dating his now-wife and then-girlfriend Gabrielle Union and the couple started hitting it off well. However, D-Wade’s new relationship soon came under the scrutiny of the media, when they accused Union of breaking Wade’s marriage. Labelling Gabrielle Union as a home wrecker, Wade’s ex-wife sued Union for $50,000 in 2012. Dwyane Wade mentioned this tumultuous phase of his life in detail in the book ‘A Father First,’ which was released in 2012.

During Dwyane Wade’s divorce battle between 2007 to 2010, things had gotten quite sour for the former Heat star. However, through all thick and thin, Gabrielle Union stuck with Wade, for which she had to face the scathing scrutiny and attacks of the American media.

Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union had to face media scrutiny

Dwyane Wade married his high-school girlfriend Siohvaughn Funches in 2002, a year before entering the NBA in 2003. The couple, however, separated in 2007, leaving behind two children from their marriage- Zaire and Zaya. However, the divorce battle that ensued for almost three years took a major toll on Wade’s relationship with Gabrielle Union.

Dwyane Wade’s new relationship with the American actress soon started gathering unsparing criticism and scrutiny from the American media. Several outlets started attacking Union, who was already labeled as a ‘home-wrecker.’ Taking this opportunity to get back on Union, Wade’s ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches legally sued Gabrielle for $50,000. Noting this entire fiasco in his book ‘Father First’, Wade wrote,

“Gossip did just as much damage. In the press, I was painted as a poor lost kid who was taken in by my ex and her mom in high school and never would have ever made it without their efforts. Then, it was said, I left once the going got good. We’ve all heard stories like that before so they sound true even though the facts don’t back them up. On top of that, when my ex filed a suit for damages on behalf of the boys against Gabrielle, the press went to town to portray Gabrielle as a home wrecker. The court threw out that suit, of course, and Gab and I rose above the noise, becoming closer in the process.”

However, such adversities never seemed to deter the bond between Gabrielle and Dwyane Wade. As the Flash wrote in the above quote, his and Gabrielle’s bond grew much closer than before, going through these tough times. Despite a brief split in 2013, Dwyane Wade married Gabrielle Union in 2014 and the couple had a daughter in 2018 born via surrogacy.

Gabrielle Union was sued by Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife for $50,000

Dwyane Wade’s ugly divorce battle with his ex-wife Siovaughn Funches had disastrous consequences on the dignity of Wade’s then-girlfriend, Gabrielle Union. 10 months before losing the custody battle for children Zaire and Zion (now Zaya), Funches tried to sue Gabrielle Union as a ‘home-wrecker’ for $50,000. Funches accused Union of having s*xual foreplay in front of her kids with Wade and used the then 8-year-old and 2-year-old kids to file the lawsuit.

Unfortunately, all charges against Union were dropped as the court dismissed the suit four months later. However, that did not stop Funches from filing outrageous lawsuits against her ex-husband. In an attempt to retrieve the custody of their children, Funches tried to sue D-Wade for giving her a s*xually transmitted disease. Wade countersued Funches with a defamation suit, which led her to retract all of her lawsuits after not being able to produce substantive proof to back her accusations.