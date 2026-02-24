Adidas Senior Designer Calls Out Kevin Durant For Fanboying Over James Harden’s Vol 7 Shoes

Kevin Durant and his beefs. They seem to be making more headlines at the moment than the two-time NBA champ’s basketball, with the latest entity entering the bad books not being a person, but a whole organization in Adidas. It stemmed from Durant, predictably, provoking the beast.

Durant is a Nike athlete. He has been from the very beginning and also holds a lifetime contract with the American brand. But there are many associated with Nike who don’t go out of their way to diss their biggest competitors. Durant, however, is different.

In a video, Durant can be heard taking shots at a fan who was wearing James Harden’s Vol 7 shoes. “Who the f*** wears an Adidas?” Slim Reaper asked. Adidas’ senior designer Jalal Enayah responded in kind.

Enayah took to Instagram to label Durant a closeted Adidas fan. “Since [Durant] wants to talk sh*t about Adidas, lol, we both know you’re a fan low-key.”

Could Durant be an Adidas fan? That would be a betrayal, as far as Nike is concerned, but they do not have to worry because even if Durant loves Harden’s kicks, he will not go on record to admit it.

In reality, Durant was just messing around, as he often does. He is also close to Harden, having shared the locker room with him in Oklahoma City and later in Brooklyn. So, the shots were likely aimed at Harden and not Adidas as a whole.

Nike, for decades, has been a leader among companies representing players in the NBA. They have had three of the greatest players ever under their wing in Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. Adidas have lagged behind in that regard but are now slowly climbing the ecosystem, partnering with players like Anthony Edwards, who is often regarded as a future face of the league.