After Michael Jordan’s approval, Larsa Pippen Goes on a Quick Beach Getaway with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen may just be the most popular NBA WAG at this moment. The Real Housewives of Miami star was once married to the legendary Scottie Pippen. However, from being just the wife of a star athlete, Larsa has now carved her own identity. And while her methods may be questionable to some, no one can deny how she has managed to become a relevant and popular personality.

The socialite, who once famously introduced Tristan Thompson to the Kardashians, is now dating Marcus Jordan. The same Marcus who is Scottie Pippen’s former teammate turned enemy Michael Jordan. The relationship drew a lot of flak from players and NBA personalities after its reveal. However, it seems Marcus and Larsa do not care about all that. In fact, they just went on a beach outing and posted it on their Instagram.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan head to Miami’s North Beach

Larsa took to her Instagram to show off herself at the North Beach of Miami and also show her partner Marcus Jordan tanning nicely. This is days after Larsa gave a candid interview about Scottie Pippen and Marcus Jordan. Living in Miami is definitely a plus for her, she can take Marcus to all these gorgeous beached whenever she wants. Larsa also wrote Life is good on her story showing Marcus, herself, and the beach.

Marcus on the other hand, not only reposted Larsa’s stories but shared a few pictures and videos from their outing. His first two stories featured videos from the beach with the song “Honeymoon” by Don Toliver playing. Perhaps that’s a hint towards what’s coming.

Larsa claims Michael Jordan gave his approval to their relationship

The history and the present between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were likely major concerns when Larsa and Marcus began dating. However, as per the 48-year-old Reality TV star, MJ had no issues with the former wife of his teammate dating his son. She claimed he even gave them his approval.

What’s even more surprising is that TMZ’s report revealed even Juanita Vanoy had given Larsa and Marcus her approval. Juanita was very protective of her sons but it seems she is far more understanding now. In all fairness, despite the ethical and moral dilemma that some NBA personalities have pointed out. it’s refreshing to see Michael and Juanita supporting their son’s happiness.

