“Anthony Davis Has Been DOMINANT!”: LeBron James Hypes Up Lakers’ Co-Star Days After Lil Wayne’s ‘Hot Take’

Anthony Davis has been a great asset for the Los Angeles Lakers when healthy since he was acquired back in 2019. The 6ft 10” forward has proven that he can be one of the most dominant players in the entire Association if his health backs him up. In his very first season playing alongside LeBron James and co., AD helped the Purple & Gold win a Championship. However, since the 2019-2020 season, AD’s lingering injuries have hampered the franchise’s success.

Over the past three seasons, Anthony Davis has been able to suit up for merely 132 out of 236 regular season games. In this 2023-2024 campaign, he has been looking much more lethal. Even though he did miss out on a contest against the Houston Rockets, the former Kentucky Wildcat’s return led to Darvin Ham’s boys winning back-to-back games.

LeBron James has always been one to motivate and hype up his teammates. We saw the King hype up the Lakers’ new signings earlier in the offseason. In a similar fashion, posting a graphic on his Instagram Story, LBJ hyped up Davis as the Lakers gear up for a tough road ahead.

The graphic featured AD’s best scores from his first nine outings of the current season. The House of Highlights graphic was captioned, “AD been DOMINANT to start the season.”

While LeBron James hyped up Anthony Davis, Lil Wayne suggested that the Lakers should trade their big man

Maybe LeBron James hyped up Anthony Davis in order to mitigate the doubters’ remarks from getting to him. AD’s name has been floating around in the news quite often lately. The reason for the same? Several NBA personalities believe that the Los Angeles Lakers would be a better squad with the big man being traded.

Popular rapper Lil Wayne is among the people who are of this opinion. A couple of days back, the renowned Lakers fan made an appearance on Skip Bayless’ show. During an episode of UNDISPUTED, Wayne didn’t mince his words and claimed that the Lakers would have to get rid of Davis if they wanted to win a Championship.

The Lakers trading away Anthony Davis has been an ongoing debate among analysts and enthusiasts. However, AD has had a great start to the current campaign. Leading the California side to a .500 record, the 30-year-old has been averaging 23.9 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game.

There is no question that Davis can be a lethal weapon when healthy. However, the veteran star has failed to prove that he can be a reliable first option of a Championship caliber team with LeBron James turning 39 next month. LAL will certainly improve their record and standing in the Conference with time. Meanwhile, every member of the Lakers Nation will hope that their two stars – LeBron James and Anthony Davis – remain healthy.